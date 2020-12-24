Children Are the Greatest Victims of Our National Eviction Policy Failure by Paul Schaafsma

Thursday Dec 24th, 2020 6:16 PM

Today, 7.2 million children live in households that owe back rent, with 11.5 million children in.households that can't pay next month’s rent; 41% of renters with.children doubt they can pay rent next month. HR6515 - The Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act makes millions of families facing eviction and foreclosure safe in their homes the instant it becomes law.