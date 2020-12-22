

Join National Union of the Homeless for an online international forum honoring theSouth African Abahlali (shack dwellers) and the Western Regional Advocacy Project (WRAP) for 15 years of struggle and solidarity!When: Wednesday, Dec. 23 @ 5 PM PTZoom link: https://zoom.us/j/4911369178#success Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NationalUnionoftheHomeless/ Added to the calendar on Tuesday Dec 22nd, 2020 11:02 PM