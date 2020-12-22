Join National Union of the Homeless for an online international forum honoring the
South African Abahlali (shack dwellers) and the Western Regional Advocacy Project (WRAP) for 15 years of struggle and solidarity!
When: Wednesday, Dec. 23 @ 5 PM PT
Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/4911369178#success
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NationalUnionoftheHomeless/
U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
Honoring South African & U.S. Homelessness Activists w/ National Union of the Homeless
Wednesday December 23
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Teach-In
National Union of the Homeless
Online via Zoom
