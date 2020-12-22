Strike Debt Bay Area hosts a non-technical book group discussion monthly on new and radical economic thinking. Previous readings have included Doughnut Economics, Limits, Banking on the People, Capital and Its Discontents, How to Be an Anti-Capitalist in the 21st Century, The Deficit Myth, and Revenge Capitalism. Join us – all are welcome!
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-CapitalismView events for the week of 1/ 9/2021
|Strike Debt Bay Area Book Group: The Complexity Blog Symposium
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday January 09
|Time
|4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Strike Debt Bay Area
|strike.debt.bay.area [at] gmail.com
|Location Details
|Online via Zoom. Email strike.debt.bay.area@gmail.com for the invite.
|
For more event information: http://strike-debt-bay-area.tumblr.com/
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Dec 22nd, 2020 3:14 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network