'Tis the Season to Wreak Havoc
Join us for a Christmas morning car protest through some of the richest neighborhoods of SF. Injustice never takes a holiday, so why should we. Abolish the police! Cancel rent! Biden won't save us! Melt ICE! Healthcare and Housing for ALL! Supervisors work for us! Wealth hoarding puts you on the naughty list!
Meet at La Playa Safeway (850 La Playa St.) at 9:30am, roll out at 10am. We'll be driving through some of the richest neighborhoods in SF.
Bring masks, signs, and any noisemaker you've got.
View events for the week of 12/25/2020
Meet at La Playa Safeway (850 La Playa St.) at 9:30am, roll out at 10am. We'll be driving through some of the richest neighborhoods in SF.
For more event information: https://twitter.com/thequeeragendah
Added to the calendar on Monday Dec 21st, 2020 5:08 PM
