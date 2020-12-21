top
Call to Action: Virtual Rally for Sacred Site of Oak Flat w/ Apache Stronghold
Date Monday December 21
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorApache Stronghold
VIRTUAL RALLY: Day of Prayer & Action for Oak Flat

RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEkd-uopjwiH9BewqOUnh-wUIITy7RtxrXE

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Apache-Stronghold-802193869856079/

Join the Apache Stronghold for the Day of Prayer and Action at 12pm MST / 2pm ET to defend the sacred land Oak Flat. Speakers from the Poor People’s Campaign and Oyu Tolgoi Watch, activists from Mongolia who are also fighting monster mining company Rio Tinto, will join us. Learn what you can do to be engaged.


ABOUT: Apache Stronghold

http://apache-stronghold.com/

Apache Stronghold, San Carlos, Arizona, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit community organization of individuals who come together in unity to battle continued colonization, defend Holy sites and freedom of religion, and are dedicated to building a better community through neighborhood programs and civic engagement.

We work from San Carlos, Arizona connecting Apaches and other Native and non-Native allies from all over the world. Chi'chil Bildagoteel (also known as Oak Flat) is a sacred site for our Apache people and many other Native Americans. This is a place that has special significance— a place where we pray, collect water and medicinal plants for ceremonies, gather acorns and other foods, and honor those that are buried here.

We have never lost our relationship to Chi'chil Bildagoteel, though the U.S. Government, at times in our history, has imprisoned us on our Reservations and not allowed us to come here. We have established an encampment to protect the Holy Ground at Chi'chil Bildagoteel with its four crosses, representing the entire surrounding sacred area, including its water, animals, oak trees, and other plants central to our tribal identity. The four crosses are now part of the body of Chi'chil Bildagotee
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3845354435...

Added to the calendar on Monday Dec 21st, 2020 9:48 AM
by Apache Stronghold
Monday Dec 21st, 2020 9:48 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/3845354435...
