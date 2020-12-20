top
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action
Dream Farm Commons Art Shop: Sustenance for the long winter
Date Monday December 21
Time 12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorDream Farm Commons
Emailinfo [at] dreamfarmcommons.com
Location Details
Dream Farm Commons
349 15th Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Dream Farm Commons is holding a fundraising art shop online with a physical exhibition for window shopping! http://www.dreamfarmcommons.com/shop

Dream Farm Commons, an experimental exhibition and project space in Downtown Oakland, has launched a winter art shop! Twenty four of our community of visual and social practice artists have contributed objects of beauty, provocation, poetics and curiosity to BUY! Works can be purchased through our online store http://www.dreamfarmcommons.com/shop or we invite you to window shop; though the gallery is closed, these works will be on view in our tall storefront windows from Dec. 17 - 30th. All proceeds will assist Dream Farm Commons to stay afloat in this long winter of 2020.

cover photo: A Very Abridged History by Connie Zheng
For more event information: https://www.dreamfarmcommons.com/shop

