Corruption Galore! SF Hunters Point TI Radioactive Cover-up For Profits With Dr. Ahimsa Su by Labor Video Project

Saturday Dec 19th, 2020 9:59 AM Dr. Ahimsa Porter Sumchai of the Hunters Point Community Biomonitoring Program talks about the decades long struggle to protect the community and workers from the contaminated radioactive dump site. She also discusses the continuing corruption and cover-up of government officials in San Francisco, the State of California and the US government.

San Francisco politicians including Nancy Pelosi, Willie Brown, Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris and London Breed have been involved in stopping investigations and oversight of this $1 billion eco-fraud.

She also discusses the role of the University of California at their animal laboratory on Hunters Point and not only the contamination of the workers but efforts to shutdown her testiing center The Hunters Point Community Biomonitoring Program. The program also discusses the grant of $500,000 to the San Francisco Labor Council by the developer Lennar and the failure of the EPA and Navy at a San Francisco Labor Council to report on any testing of the workers and residents before development took place.

