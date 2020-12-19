top
Corruption Galore! SF Hunters Point TI Radioactive Cover-up For Profits With Dr. Ahimsa Su
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Dec 19th, 2020 9:59 AM
Dr. Ahimsa Porter Sumchai of the Hunters Point Community Biomonitoring Program talks about the decades long struggle to protect the community and workers from the contaminated radioactive dump site. She also discusses the continuing corruption and cover-up of government officials in San Francisco, the State of California and the US government.
harris_kamala_sf_da_.jpg
WorkWeek looks at the decades long criminal cover-up of the development of the Hunters Point-Treasure Island superfund radioactive dump site in San Francisco. We interview Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai about her continuing investigation of the health dangers and officials who have sought to cover-up the illegal contamination and retaliation against whistleblowers at Air America and Tetra Tech.
San Francisco politicians including Nancy Pelosi, Willie Brown, Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris and London Breed have been involved in stopping investigations and oversight of this $1 billion eco-fraud.
She also discusses the role of the University of California at their animal laboratory on Hunters Point and not only the contamination of the workers but efforts to shutdown her testiing center The Hunters Point Community Biomonitoring Program. The program also discusses the grant of $500,000 to the San Francisco Labor Council by the developer Lennar and the failure of the EPA and Navy at a San Francisco Labor Council to report on any testing of the workers and residents before development took place.
Additional media:
The UCSF LARC AFSCME 3299/UPTE Workers Sickness & Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-4-30-20-the-ucsf-larc-afscme-3299upte-workers-sickness-dr-ahimsa-sumchai
OSHA Corruption, Cover-up & US Inspector Generals With OHSA Whistleblower & Lawyer Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDPQpqmUq2k
The Struggle for Justice At SF Hunters Point Naval Shipyard & Dr. Ahimsa Porter Sumchai
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZMm51Cm_Nao&t=48s
Courage & Murder For Profit At Hunters Point Shipyard:The Life of Tetra Tech Whistleblower Carpenter
https://www..youtube.com/watch?v=DEBmV9_qJ9k
http://sfbayview.com/2018/04/death-and-courage-at-the-hunters-point-shipyard/
https://youtu.be/ZMm51Cm_Nao
http://sfbayview.com/2018/04/death-and-courage-at-the-hunters-point-shipyard/
SF Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblowers Expose Deadly Cover-up By Tetra Tech & Government: A $1 Billion Dollar Eco-Fraud
https://youtu.be/lb6LxUOKWks
2-28-19 SF Chron Reporters Jason Fagone & Cynthia Dizikes On SF Hunters Point Shipyard https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/sf-chron-jason-fagone-cynthia-dizikes-on-hunters-point-story-2-28-19
SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htA8lqYc96Q
SF Treasure Island CHARADE, Criminal Cover-up & Fraud By US Navy & Cover-up By Pelosi/Feinstein
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRLCDIFjl7I&t=318s
OSHA WPP Investigator and Lawyer Darrell Whitman Blows The Whistle On His Own Agency
http://www.nbcbayarea.com/investigations/OSHA-Whistleblower-Investigator-Blows-Whistle-on-Own-Agency–293711041.html
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/TL0dv4Jhdl8
§Former Mayor Gavin Newsom & Now VP Kamala Harris
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Dec 19th, 2020 9:59 AM
sm_newsom___harris.jpg
original image (3000x2129)
Former San Francisco mayor Gavin Newsom and now Vice President Kamala Harris who was former San Francisco District Attorney and is now California Senator were both centrally involved in the massive criminal cover-up of the development of the San Francisco Hunters Point Shipyard and Treasure Island.
https://youtu.be/TL0dv4Jhdl8
§Former Mayor Willie Brown Profited From The Hunters Point Development
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Dec 19th, 2020 9:59 AM
brown_willie_pushing_hunters_point_with_eb5_visas_with_.jpg
Former California State speaker Willie Brown and former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown along with Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi pushed to transfer Hunters Point shipyard and Treasure Island from the Navy to the City of San Francisco for development by the Lennar housing corporation.
https://youtu.be/TL0dv4Jhdl8
§Developing Housing On A Contaminated Nuclear Dump Site?
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Dec 19th, 2020 9:59 AM
hunters-point-shipyard-danger-sign-cropped.jpg
The massive criminal fraud of testing of Hunters Point shipyard and Treasure Island by Test America and Tetra Tech has cost the US tax payers over $1 billion making it the largest Eco-fraud in the United States. Despite this massive cover-up and fraud there have been no Congressional investigations because Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, CA Gov. Gavin Newsom, SF Mayor London Breed and Senator Kamala Harris are personally involved in this corrupt development project.
https://youtu.be/TL0dv4Jhdl8
§Contaminated Lennar Housing At Hunters Point Shipyard
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Dec 19th, 2020 9:59 AM
sm_hunters_point_lennar_housing.jpg
Over 1,000 condos have been built on the dangerous contaminated Hunters Point shipyard by Lennar. They continue the construction during the pandemic which continues to cause health and safety problems.
https://youtu.be/TL0dv4Jhdl8
§Poisoning The Community
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Dec 19th, 2020 9:59 AM
sm_charles-bonner-press-conf-hp-residents-shirley-hamby-lisa-arnold-protest-tetra-tech-sam-singer-mkt-monty-070218-by-kevin-n.-hume-sf-examiner.jpg
original image (1200x800)
Residents continue to protest the illegal development of Hunters Point shipyard and Treasure Island yet the construction continues unabated.
https://youtu.be/TL0dv4Jhdl8
§Dirty Hands At Hunters Point
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Dec 19th, 2020 9:59 AM
newsom_s_dirty_hands_at_hunters_point_shipyard.jpg
Former SF Mayor Gavin Newsom and now California governor kept corrupt Department of Public Health Environmental Engineer Amy Brownell on the payroll paid for by Lennar. She continues to keep her job under present mayor London Breed.
https://youtu.be/TL0dv4Jhdl8
§Amy Brownell Pushing Lennar Condo Units At Hunters Point Shipyard
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Dec 19th, 2020 9:59 AM
sm_brownell_amy_thinking.jpg
According to Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai, Amy Brownell has been kept on as an environmental engineer because of ties to Congresswoman and House leader Nancy Pelosi. Brownell while on the job as SF DPH Environmental Engineer was acting as a sales agent for Lennar corporation telling prospective buyers that the condos at Hunters Point shipyard were safe. Despite wide publicity even in the San Francisco Chronicle she is still on the job and has not been prosecuted by either SF DA Chesa Boudin or California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.
https://youtu.be/TL0dv4Jhdl8
§The Crew Pushing The Development off Condos On Hunters Point & TI
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Dec 19th, 2020 9:59 AM
pelosi_newsom_feinstine_pushing_hunters_point.jpg
The top political leaders of San Francisco have been pushing the development of Hunters Point and Treasure Island despite the fact it is located on a dangerous radioactive dump after decades of use by the US Navy.
https://youtu.be/TL0dv4Jhdl8
§Radioactive Building On Hunters Point
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Dec 19th, 2020 9:59 AM
sm_hunters-point-shipyard_nuclear_facility_-building.jpg
The highly radioactive nuclear base at Hunters Point has dozens of building that are contaminating the workers and public including a UC building which has AFSCME 3299 and UC CWA UPTE members. They have been sickened as well and have radioactive material in their body from the site. UCSF managers and the UC Regents have continued to cover-up this contaminated facility and have illegally coerced to get the workers to retire and then fought their workers compensation benefits.
https://youtu.be/TL0dv4Jhdl8
Billboard Ad for Lennar Homes on Polk near BroadwayStop the Radioactive PoisonSaturday Dec 19th, 2020 7:26 PM
