From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
Corruption Galore! SF Hunters Point TI Radioactive Cover-up For Profits With Dr. Ahimsa Su
Dr. Ahimsa Porter Sumchai of the Hunters Point Community Biomonitoring Program talks about the decades long struggle to protect the community and workers from the contaminated radioactive dump site. She also discusses the continuing corruption and cover-up of government officials in San Francisco, the State of California and the US government.
WorkWeek looks at the decades long criminal cover-up of the development of the Hunters Point-Treasure Island superfund radioactive dump site in San Francisco. We interview Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai about her continuing investigation of the health dangers and officials who have sought to cover-up the illegal contamination and retaliation against whistleblowers at Air America and Tetra Tech.
San Francisco politicians including Nancy Pelosi, Willie Brown, Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris and London Breed have been involved in stopping investigations and oversight of this $1 billion eco-fraud.
She also discusses the role of the University of California at their animal laboratory on Hunters Point and not only the contamination of the workers but efforts to shutdown her testiing center The Hunters Point Community Biomonitoring Program. The program also discusses the grant of $500,000 to the San Francisco Labor Council by the developer Lennar and the failure of the EPA and Navy at a San Francisco Labor Council to report on any testing of the workers and residents before development took place.
Additional media:
The UCSF LARC AFSCME 3299/UPTE Workers Sickness & Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-4-30-20-the-ucsf-larc-afscme-3299upte-workers-sickness-dr-ahimsa-sumchai
OSHA Corruption, Cover-up & US Inspector Generals With OHSA Whistleblower & Lawyer Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDPQpqmUq2k
The Struggle for Justice At SF Hunters Point Naval Shipyard & Dr. Ahimsa Porter Sumchai
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZMm51Cm_Nao&t=48s
Courage & Murder For Profit At Hunters Point Shipyard:The Life of Tetra Tech Whistleblower Carpenter
https://www..youtube.com/watch?v=DEBmV9_qJ9k
http://sfbayview.com/2018/04/death-and-courage-at-the-hunters-point-shipyard/
https://youtu.be/ZMm51Cm_Nao
http://sfbayview.com/2018/04/death-and-courage-at-the-hunters-point-shipyard/
SF Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblowers Expose Deadly Cover-up By Tetra Tech & Government: A $1 Billion Dollar Eco-Fraud
https://youtu.be/lb6LxUOKWks
2-28-19 SF Chron Reporters Jason Fagone & Cynthia Dizikes On SF Hunters Point Shipyard https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/sf-chron-jason-fagone-cynthia-dizikes-on-hunters-point-story-2-28-19
SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htA8lqYc96Q
SF Treasure Island CHARADE, Criminal Cover-up & Fraud By US Navy & Cover-up By Pelosi/Feinstein
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRLCDIFjl7I&t=318s
OSHA WPP Investigator and Lawyer Darrell Whitman Blows The Whistle On His Own Agency
http://www.nbcbayarea.com/investigations/OSHA-Whistleblower-Investigator-Blows-Whistle-on-Own-Agency–293711041.html
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
San Francisco politicians including Nancy Pelosi, Willie Brown, Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris and London Breed have been involved in stopping investigations and oversight of this $1 billion eco-fraud.
She also discusses the role of the University of California at their animal laboratory on Hunters Point and not only the contamination of the workers but efforts to shutdown her testiing center The Hunters Point Community Biomonitoring Program. The program also discusses the grant of $500,000 to the San Francisco Labor Council by the developer Lennar and the failure of the EPA and Navy at a San Francisco Labor Council to report on any testing of the workers and residents before development took place.
Additional media:
The UCSF LARC AFSCME 3299/UPTE Workers Sickness & Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-4-30-20-the-ucsf-larc-afscme-3299upte-workers-sickness-dr-ahimsa-sumchai
OSHA Corruption, Cover-up & US Inspector Generals With OHSA Whistleblower & Lawyer Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDPQpqmUq2k
The Struggle for Justice At SF Hunters Point Naval Shipyard & Dr. Ahimsa Porter Sumchai
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZMm51Cm_Nao&t=48s
Courage & Murder For Profit At Hunters Point Shipyard:The Life of Tetra Tech Whistleblower Carpenter
https://www..youtube.com/watch?v=DEBmV9_qJ9k
http://sfbayview.com/2018/04/death-and-courage-at-the-hunters-point-shipyard/
https://youtu.be/ZMm51Cm_Nao
http://sfbayview.com/2018/04/death-and-courage-at-the-hunters-point-shipyard/
SF Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblowers Expose Deadly Cover-up By Tetra Tech & Government: A $1 Billion Dollar Eco-Fraud
https://youtu.be/lb6LxUOKWks
2-28-19 SF Chron Reporters Jason Fagone & Cynthia Dizikes On SF Hunters Point Shipyard https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/sf-chron-jason-fagone-cynthia-dizikes-on-hunters-point-story-2-28-19
SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htA8lqYc96Q
SF Treasure Island CHARADE, Criminal Cover-up & Fraud By US Navy & Cover-up By Pelosi/Feinstein
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRLCDIFjl7I&t=318s
OSHA WPP Investigator and Lawyer Darrell Whitman Blows The Whistle On His Own Agency
http://www.nbcbayarea.com/investigations/OSHA-Whistleblower-Investigator-Blows-Whistle-on-Own-Agency–293711041.html
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.