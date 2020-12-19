top
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism
Date Tuesday January 05
Time 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorKhubaka, Michael Harris
EmailIrbanagriculture [at] gmail.com
Phone916-346-3327
Location Details
California State Capitol
Sacramento, California
This very special year to celebrate the utilization of our ancient future model of Urban Agriculture sacred science, we rededicate efforts to showcase to Dr. George Washington Carver as the definitive modern Black Agriculturalists to teach young women and men the broader utilization of our sacred science of Agriculture.

In 1943, George Washington Carver Recognition Day was established, though a rarely acknowledged National Holiday, our great African American scientist is worthy of renewed focus.

In 1935, George Washington Carver was specifically appointed to the Department of Agriculture by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to address the southern farming crisis.

Leading many new Agricultural practices he implemented, he advised farmers to use crop rotation and strengthen soil science.

Carver's accomplishments found that since peanuts and sweet potato crops have nitrogen-fixing bacteria in their roots, these plants restore nitrogen levels in the soil, which helps other plants like soybeans, potatoes and cotton to grow better.

Dr. Carver was awarded the Roosevelt Medal in 1939 for saving Southern agriculture, which was later instrumental in feeding the United States during World War II). It was also the reason that, upon his death on Jan. 5, 1943, Dr. Carver’s hometown was made a historic site.

President Harry S. Truman signed the Joint Resolution on December 28, 1945, saying, "I do hereby call upon officials of the Government to have the flag at half staff on all government buildings on January 5, 1946, in commemoration of the achievements of George Washington Carver."

During the 79th Congress, Public Law 290 was passed to designate January 5th of each year as George Washington Carver Recognition Day.
Added to the calendar on Saturday Dec 19th, 2020 7:52 AM
