Online Assembly: What Industrialization Means for Dairy Cows in China (and for us)
Date Saturday January 09
Time 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details
Online Zoom
Historically, China was a soybean nation and not a dairy nation. Today, China has become the world’s largest dairy importer and third largest dairy producer, and dairy has surpassed soybeans in both consumption volume and sales revenue. Join us on Saturday, January 9th as we join Xiaoqian Hu, legal anthropologist and law professor to investigate the legal and socioeconomic factors that drove this transformation, what it’s meant for farmed animals in China, and what opportunities and challenges advocates face in seeking to reduce animal abuse in China. As the root of societal exploitation of farmed animals lies in a global economic system built upon “free market” and “private property,” we’ll conclude the talk by reevaluating the “property” status of animals and the notion of “property” more broadly.
----------------------------------------------------------------
Join the call at dxe.io/ALOAzoom (paste this link or type it into your internet browser). ----------------------------------------------------------------
The Animal Liberation Online Assembly is an ongoing virtual gathering of animal rights activists. During a time of physical distancing, stay connected and find community. Be part of a movement that is bringing people together from around the world, to achieve revolutionary social and political change for animals.The Online Assembly is the second Saturday of each month at 11am PDT (2pm EDT, 7pm GMT). Connect with activists from around the world, learn from leaders in social justice, and be part of a community for change. Together, we will put liberation into action with our own hearts, minds, and hands.
All are welcome, including those new to activism and veganism.Email info [at] liberationconference.com for further questions or accessibility requests. ASL interpretation is available but please email us to coordinate.Online events are subject to our code of conduct - visit dxe.io/conduct to learn more.
Added to the calendar on Saturday Dec 19th, 2020 2:05 AM
