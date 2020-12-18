Although 2020 brought economic crises, a devastating pandemic, and continued police brutality, working people around the globe rose up and fought back!
This zoom party will feature a look back at movement victories in 2020 and a look ahead to the coming year’s fightbacks.
Hear reports of current organizing you can get involved with, enjoy some trivia and puzzle games, and soak in some socialist feminist determination as we get ready to face the challenges of 2021!
Join us and bring a friend or two!
Tuesday, December 29th, 7 pm
Register here: http://bit.ly/RevolutionaryNewYears
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
|Revolutionary New Year's Party: Celebrating Working-class Resilience & Resistance!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday December 29
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Freedom Socialist Party Bay Area
|bayareafsp [at] socialism.com
|Location Details
|Zoom (registration link in description)
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1284312588...
Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 18th, 2020 7:54 PM
