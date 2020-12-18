top
Revolutionary New Year's Party: Celebrating Working-class Resilience & Resistance!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday December 29
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorFreedom Socialist Party Bay Area
Emailbayareafsp [at] socialism.com
Location Details
Zoom (registration link in description)
Although 2020 brought economic crises, a devastating pandemic, and continued police brutality, working people around the globe rose up and fought back!

This zoom party will feature a look back at movement victories in 2020 and a look ahead to the coming year’s fightbacks.

Hear reports of current organizing you can get involved with, enjoy some trivia and puzzle games, and soak in some socialist feminist determination as we get ready to face the challenges of 2021!

Join us and bring a friend or two!

Tuesday, December 29th, 7 pm

Register here: http://bit.ly/RevolutionaryNewYears
new-years-revolution-768x439.jpg
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1284312588...

