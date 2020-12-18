



This zoom party will feature a look back at movement victories in 2020 and a look ahead to the coming year’s fightbacks.



Hear reports of current organizing you can get involved with, enjoy some trivia and puzzle games, and soak in some socialist feminist determination as we get ready to face the challenges of 2021!



Join us and bring a friend or two!



Tuesday, December 29th, 7 pm



