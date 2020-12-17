top
Good riddance to the "PAT-riot" Act?
by DLi
Thursday Dec 17th, 2020 4:17 PM
Moments ago, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard introduced a bill to retire the odious and repressive "PAT-riot" Act--a serious repression tool for the U.S. government to massively spy on ordinary citizens who aren't suspected of any illegal act. Rushed by Congress in the days after Sept. 11, 2001(it was said to contain more than 800 pages, and most Congressional members hadn't even read thru all the provisions, before passing it unanimously), it represented the greatest threat to civil liberties, and had long been overdue for retirement, except for the cowardice of a bi-partisan Congress, fearful of alienating the nation's "security" and surveillance establishment. Finally, Rep. Gabbard had the courage to stand up for American citizens' privacy. Also, in the replacement legislation, there is protection for legitimate whistleblowers who can help expose undue governmental malfeasance. This is a great day for the nation and the world!
In light of the New Cold War on China that the USA ruling elite is unleashing, Rep. Gabbard's proposed legislation also shines a light on the hypocrisy of Uncle Sam's recent hyperbolic claims of "authoritarian repression" of China's recently-passed National security law. It would be instructive if objective scholars and legal experts to compare and contrast the U.S. "PAT-riot" Act with the Chinese equivalent. One may well find that the American version has provisions that are equally, or perhaps even more draconian, than the PRC(People's Republic of China) legislation. Certainly, Beijing does not maintain an illegal dungeon to torture and indefinitely confine Muslim prisoners like the U.S. gulag at Guantanamo. Will the new Democratic regime under Biden close that notorious "Club Fed" at Gitmo in his first 100 days? I wouldn't hold my breath on that legitimate but unlikely prospect.
