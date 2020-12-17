top
2021 Medicare for All Strategy Conference (Day 2)
Date Sunday January 24
Time 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Conference
Organizer/AuthorHealthcare-Now & LCSPH
Location Details
Online conference
2021 Medicare for All Strategy Conference

Hosting organizations:
--Healthcare-NOW (https://www.healthcare-now.org/#)
--Labor Campaign for Single Payer Healthcare (https://www.laborforsinglepayer.org/)

Dates: Saturday, Januray 23rd - Sunday, January, 24th

Cost: $35 early bird (register by Dec 18); Regular price $50
FREE tickets for low income available: all are welcome

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-medicare-for-all-strategy-conference-tickets-127486594837

Website: https://www.healthcare-now.org/2021-medicare-for-all-conference/


Healthcare-NOW and the Labor Campaign for Single Payer Healthcare invite you to join hundreds of activists for a 100% online week of inspiration and strategy to win Medicare for All! With a new President and uncertainty over the Senate, this year's conference will highlight effective strategies and tactics from across the country, and make sure we continue to grow our movement through 2021 and beyond.

The "live" conference will take place during the weekend of Jan. 23-24. During the preceding week, each evening we’ll release pre-recorded panel discussions and presentations addressing key issues facing our movement, which you can watch any time.

Confirmed speakers include Dr. Abdul El-Sayed; invited speakers include Rev. William Barber, incoming Reps Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush, and returning Rep. Katie Porter.


We've worked hard to make the weekend as participatory and interactive as possible:

Plenaries - To leave as much time as possible on Saturday and Sunday for workshops and networking, plenaries will be mostly pre-recorded and released on the weekdays leading up to the weekend.

Workshops - Workshops will consist of short presentations, with most of the hour dedicated to breakout sessions for discussion and reflection.

Networking - Both structured and unstructured networking opportunities will be available through caucuses, workshop breakouts, and Happy Hours.

Workshop topics include:

--Powermapping to Organize Strategically
--Connecting with Racial Justice Organizations from the M4A Movement
--Building Internal Culture and Structure for Grassroots Organizations
--Leadership Development for Building Power
--Medicare for All on the Ballot: What Would It Take to Win?
and much more!
