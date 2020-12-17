

The devastating impacts of animal exploitation become clearer each year, from pandemics like COVID-19 to worsening wildfires and the horrific abuse of animals and workers inside farms and slaughterhouses. We are in a crisis and the time to act is now! With January 1st just around the corner, make a resolution to be part of the change in 2021. Join a Zoom call with experienced activists, learn about the various ways you can put your skills and interests to use, and get all your questions answered. We’ll go over some activism basics, give you the opportunity to try out some tactics right from your home, and have time for Q&A.

Invite your friends and then join this Zoom link on Sunday, December 27th at 5:00pm PST. Check our Facebook page for updates!

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook

