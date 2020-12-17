top
Related Categories: California | Animal Liberation
New Year, New You: Get Active for Animals in 2021
Date Sunday December 27
Time 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorDirect Action Everywhere
Location Details
Online Zoom
Do you want to change the world for animals? Are you looking for a community of like-minded people? Or maybe you’re just curious about animal rights in general? Whatever your motivation, if you want to learn about how you can get active for animals, this event is for you!
The devastating impacts of animal exploitation become clearer each year, from pandemics like COVID-19 to worsening wildfires and the horrific abuse of animals and workers inside farms and slaughterhouses. We are in a crisis and the time to act is now! With January 1st just around the corner, make a resolution to be part of the change in 2021. Join a Zoom call with experienced activists, learn about the various ways you can put your skills and interests to use, and get all your questions answered. We’ll go over some activism basics, give you the opportunity to try out some tactics right from your home, and have time for Q&A.
Invite your friends and then join this Zoom link on Sunday, December 27th at 5:00pm PST. Check our Facebook page for updates!
--------------------------------------
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 17th, 2020 12:05 PM
