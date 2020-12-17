Join the progressive agenda town hall with the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) with the Poor People's Campaign and partners to launch an initial set of seven legislative priorities for the first six months of 2021.
We helped shape these priorities extensively through the work of the Poor People’s Campaign, including the policy recommendations of poor and impacted leaders, economists, public health experts, researchers and faith leaders.
Please join us!
Monday, December 21 at 3 PM PT
LIVESTREAM HERE: https://www.facebook.com/USProgressives
GROUPS:
Poor People's Campaign: A National Call For a Moral Revival
MoveOn
SEIU
Community Change
Congressional Progressive Caucus
► ▼ IMC Network