Congressional Progressive Caucus Join the progressive agenda town hall with the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) with the Poor People's Campaign and partners to launch an initial set of seven legislative priorities for the first six months of 2021.We helped shape these priorities extensively through the work of the Poor People’s Campaign, including the policy recommendations of poor and impacted leaders, economists, public health experts, researchers and faith leaders.Please join us!Monday, December 21 at 3 PM PTLIVESTREAM HERE: https://www.facebook.com/USProgressives GROUPS:Poor People's Campaign: A National Call For a Moral RevivalMoveOnSEIUCommunity ChangeCongressional Progressive Caucus Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 17th, 2020 11:54 AM