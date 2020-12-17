The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival has released
14 Policy Priorities for the First 100 Days, bold prescriptions to heal the nation.
Today, following a meeting with the domestic policy team of the Biden-Harris transition team, we will hold a press conference that you can watch live at 3:45pm ET / 12:45pm PT.
Facebook livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/anewppc/
Forward together, not one step back!
_______________________________________________________________
PPC & THE FIRST 100 DAYS
14 Priorities for the First 100 Days: The PPC Sends New Demands to Washington
https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/resource/policy-and-legislative-priorities/
On December 1, The Poor People's Campaign released a set of 14 policy and legislative priorities for the first 100 days of the Biden-Harris administration and 117th Congress. Priorities include comprehensive and just COVID-19 relief, health care for all, a federal jobs program and much more.
When president-elect Biden joined the September 14 Moral Monday Mass Assembly, he told
1 million-plus viewers that under his presidency, “ending poverty will not just be an aspiration, it will be a theory of change—to build a new economy that includes everyone, where we reward hard work, we care for the most vulnerable among us, we release the potential of all our children, and protect the planet.”
Now we have the opportunity to hold him accountable. The Poor People's Campaign plan is based on our Jubilee platform, and we will be using it to organize around the policy priorities of poor, low-income and impacted people, and to build power in our communities.
On behalf of the 140 million poor and low-income people in the country, the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival – and our 45 state coordinating committees, thousands of religious leaders, scholars, economists, advocates and hundreds of supporting organizations – insists that the following policies from the Poor People’s Jubilee Platform take precedence during the first 50-100 days of the new administration and 117th Congress.
The 14 policy priorities include:
1. Enact comprehensive and just COVID-19 relief that provides free testing, treatment, vaccines and direct payments to the poor
2. Guarantee quality health care for all, regardless of any pre-existing conditions
3. Raise the minimum wage to $15/ hour immediately
4. Update the poverty measure
5. Guarantee quality housing for all
6. Enact a federal jobs program to build up investments, infrastructure, public institutions, climate resilience, energy efficiency and socially beneficial industries and jobs in poor and low-income communities
7. Protect and expand voting rights and civil rights
8. Guarantee safe, quality and equitable public education, with supports for protection against re-segregation
9. Comprehensive and just immigration reform
10. Ensure all of the rights of indigenous peoples
11. Enact fair taxes and targeted tax credits
12. Use the power of executive orders
13. Redirect the bloated Pentagon Budget towards these priorities as matters of national security
14. Work with the PPC to establish a permanent Presidential Council to advocate for this bold agenda
Watch President-elect Biden's interview statement to the Poor People's Campaign here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYfq0xJRVqA&feature=youtu.be
Watch Vice President-elect Harris's town hall statement to the Poor People's Campaign here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oTZA8QZwkkY&feature=youtu.be
_______________________________________________________________
ABOUT: The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival
https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/about/our-principles/
The PPC is building a movement to overcome systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation and the war economy. We are organizing the bring about change for and by the over
140 million poor and low-income people in the country, a statistic that is sharply growing during COVID-19. Everybody's got a right to live!
The PPC dose its work in a non-partisan way—no elected officials or candidates get the stage or serve on the State Organizing Committee of the Campaign. This is not about left and right, Democrat or Republican, but about right and wrong.
_______________________________________________________________
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 12/17/2020
|Poor People's Campaign Press Conference: 14 Priorities for the First 100 Days
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday December 17
|Time
|12:45 PM - 1:15 PM
|Event Type
|Press Conference
|Organizer/Author
|Poor People's Campaign
|Location Details
|Online via livestream
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 17th, 2020 9:55 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network