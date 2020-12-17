

14 Policy Priorities for the First 100 Days, bold prescriptions to heal the nation.



Today, following a meeting with the domestic policy team of the Biden-Harris transition team, we will hold a press conference that you can watch live at 3:45pm ET / 12:45pm PT.



Facebook livestream here:



Forward together, not one step back!

_______________________________________________________________



PPC & THE FIRST 100 DAYS



14 Priorities for the First 100 Days: The PPC Sends New Demands to Washington



https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/resource/policy-and-legislative-priorities/



On December 1, The Poor People's Campaign released a set of 14 policy and legislative priorities for the first 100 days of the Biden-Harris administration and 117th Congress. Priorities include comprehensive and just COVID-19 relief, health care for all, a federal jobs program and much more.



When president-elect Biden joined the September 14 Moral Monday Mass Assembly, he told

1 million-plus viewers that under his presidency, “ending poverty will not just be an aspiration, it will be a theory of change—to build a new economy that includes everyone, where we reward hard work, we care for the most vulnerable among us, we release the potential of all our children, and protect the planet.”



Now we have the opportunity to hold him accountable. The Poor People's Campaign plan is based on our Jubilee platform, and we will be using it to organize around the policy priorities of poor, low-income and impacted people, and to build power in our communities.



On behalf of the 140 million poor and low-income people in the country, the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival – and our 45 state coordinating committees, thousands of religious leaders, scholars, economists, advocates and hundreds of supporting organizations – insists that the following policies from the Poor People’s Jubilee Platform take precedence during the first 50-100 days of the new administration and 117th Congress.



The 14 policy priorities include:



1. Enact comprehensive and just COVID-19 relief that provides free testing, treatment, vaccines and direct payments to the poor

2. Guarantee quality health care for all, regardless of any pre-existing conditions

3. Raise the minimum wage to $15/ hour immediately

4. Update the poverty measure

5. Guarantee quality housing for all

6. Enact a federal jobs program to build up investments, infrastructure, public institutions, climate resilience, energy efficiency and socially beneficial industries and jobs in poor and low-income communities

7. Protect and expand voting rights and civil rights

8. Guarantee safe, quality and equitable public education, with supports for protection against re-segregation

9. Comprehensive and just immigration reform

10. Ensure all of the rights of indigenous peoples

11. Enact fair taxes and targeted tax credits

12. Use the power of executive orders

13. Redirect the bloated Pentagon Budget towards these priorities as matters of national security

14. Work with the PPC to establish a permanent Presidential Council to advocate for this bold agenda



Watch President-elect Biden's interview statement to the Poor People's Campaign here:



Watch Vice President-elect Harris's town hall statement to the Poor People's Campaign here:

_______________________________________________________________



ABOUT: The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival



https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/about/our-principles/



The PPC is building a movement to overcome systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation and the war economy. We are organizing the bring about change for and by the over

140 million poor and low-income people in the country, a statistic that is sharply growing during COVID-19. Everybody's got a right to live!



The PPC dose its work in a non-partisan way—no elected officials or candidates get the stage or serve on the State Organizing Committee of the Campaign. This is not about left and right, Democrat or Republican, but about right and wrong.

_______________________________________________________________ The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival has released14 Policy Priorities for the First 100 Days, bold prescriptions to heal the nation.Today, following a meeting with the domestic policy team of the Biden-Harris transition team, we will hold a press conference that you can watch live at 3:45pm ET / 12:45pm PT.Facebook livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/anewppc/ Forward together, not one step back!_______________________________________________________________PPC & THE FIRST 100 DAYS14 Priorities for the First 100 Days: The PPC Sends New Demands to WashingtonOn December 1, The Poor People's Campaign released a set of 14 policy and legislative priorities for the first 100 days of the Biden-Harris administration and 117th Congress. Priorities include comprehensive and just COVID-19 relief, health care for all, a federal jobs program and much more.When president-elect Biden joined the September 14 Moral Monday Mass Assembly, he told1 million-plus viewers that under his presidency, “ending poverty will not just be an aspiration, it will be a theory of change—to build a new economy that includes everyone, where we reward hard work, we care for the most vulnerable among us, we release the potential of all our children, and protect the planet.”Now we have the opportunity to hold him accountable. The Poor People's Campaign plan is based on our Jubilee platform, and we will be using it to organize around the policy priorities of poor, low-income and impacted people, and to build power in our communities.On behalf of the 140 million poor and low-income people in the country, the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival – and our 45 state coordinating committees, thousands of religious leaders, scholars, economists, advocates and hundreds of supporting organizations – insists that the following policies from the Poor People’s Jubilee Platform take precedence during the first 50-100 days of the new administration and 117th Congress.The 14 policy priorities include:1. Enact comprehensive and just COVID-19 relief that provides free testing, treatment, vaccines and direct payments to the poor2. Guarantee quality health care for all, regardless of any pre-existing conditions3. Raise the minimum wage to $15/ hour immediately4. Update the poverty measure5. Guarantee quality housing for all6. Enact a federal jobs program to build up investments, infrastructure, public institutions, climate resilience, energy efficiency and socially beneficial industries and jobs in poor and low-income communities7. Protect and expand voting rights and civil rights8. Guarantee safe, quality and equitable public education, with supports for protection against re-segregation9. Comprehensive and just immigration reform10. Ensure all of the rights of indigenous peoples11. Enact fair taxes and targeted tax credits12. Use the power of executive orders13. Redirect the bloated Pentagon Budget towards these priorities as matters of national security14. Work with the PPC to establish a permanent Presidential Council to advocate for this bold agendaWatch President-elect Biden's interview statement to the Poor People's Campaign here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYfq0xJRVqA&feature=youtu.be Watch Vice President-elect Harris's town hall statement to the Poor People's Campaign here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oTZA8QZwkkY&feature=youtu.be _______________________________________________________________ABOUT: The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral RevivalThe PPC is building a movement to overcome systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation and the war economy. We are organizing the bring about change for and by the over140 million poor and low-income people in the country, a statistic that is sharply growing during COVID-19. Everybody's got a right to live!The PPC dose its work in a non-partisan way—no elected officials or candidates get the stage or serve on the State Organizing Committee of the Campaign. This is not about left and right, Democrat or Republican, but about right and wrong._______________________________________________________________ Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 17th, 2020 9:55 AM