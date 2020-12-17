top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 12/17/2020
Poor People's Campaign Press Conference: 14 Priorities for the First 100 Days
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday December 17
Time 12:45 PM - 1:15 PM
Event Type Press Conference
Organizer/AuthorPoor People's Campaign
Location Details
Online via livestream
The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival has released
14 Policy Priorities for the First 100 Days, bold prescriptions to heal the nation.

Today, following a meeting with the domestic policy team of the Biden-Harris transition team, we will hold a press conference that you can watch live at 3:45pm ET / 12:45pm PT.

Facebook livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/anewppc/

Forward together, not one step back!
_______________________________________________________________

PPC & THE FIRST 100 DAYS

14 Priorities for the First 100 Days: The PPC Sends New Demands to Washington

https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/resource/policy-and-legislative-priorities/

On December 1, The Poor People's Campaign released a set of 14 policy and legislative priorities for the first 100 days of the Biden-Harris administration and 117th Congress. Priorities include comprehensive and just COVID-19 relief, health care for all, a federal jobs program and much more.

When president-elect Biden joined the September 14 Moral Monday Mass Assembly, he told
1 million-plus viewers that under his presidency, “ending poverty will not just be an aspiration, it will be a theory of change—to build a new economy that includes everyone, where we reward hard work, we care for the most vulnerable among us, we release the potential of all our children, and protect the planet.”

Now we have the opportunity to hold him accountable. The Poor People's Campaign plan is based on our Jubilee platform, and we will be using it to organize around the policy priorities of poor, low-income and impacted people, and to build power in our communities.

On behalf of the 140 million poor and low-income people in the country, the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival – and our 45 state coordinating committees, thousands of religious leaders, scholars, economists, advocates and hundreds of supporting organizations – insists that the following policies from the Poor People’s Jubilee Platform take precedence during the first 50-100 days of the new administration and 117th Congress.

The 14 policy priorities include:

1. Enact comprehensive and just COVID-19 relief that provides free testing, treatment, vaccines and direct payments to the poor
2. Guarantee quality health care for all, regardless of any pre-existing conditions
3. Raise the minimum wage to $15/ hour immediately
4. Update the poverty measure
5. Guarantee quality housing for all
6. Enact a federal jobs program to build up investments, infrastructure, public institutions, climate resilience, energy efficiency and socially beneficial industries and jobs in poor and low-income communities
7. Protect and expand voting rights and civil rights
8. Guarantee safe, quality and equitable public education, with supports for protection against re-segregation
9. Comprehensive and just immigration reform
10. Ensure all of the rights of indigenous peoples
11. Enact fair taxes and targeted tax credits
12. Use the power of executive orders
13. Redirect the bloated Pentagon Budget towards these priorities as matters of national security
14. Work with the PPC to establish a permanent Presidential Council to advocate for this bold agenda

Watch President-elect Biden's interview statement to the Poor People's Campaign here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYfq0xJRVqA&feature=youtu.be

Watch Vice President-elect Harris's town hall statement to the Poor People's Campaign here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oTZA8QZwkkY&feature=youtu.be
_______________________________________________________________

ABOUT: The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival

https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/about/our-principles/

The PPC is building a movement to overcome systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation and the war economy. We are organizing the bring about change for and by the over
140 million poor and low-income people in the country, a statistic that is sharply growing during COVID-19. Everybody's got a right to live!

The PPC dose its work in a non-partisan way—no elected officials or candidates get the stage or serve on the State Organizing Committee of the Campaign. This is not about left and right, Democrat or Republican, but about right and wrong.
_______________________________________________________________
sm_ppc__poor_people_s_campaign.jpg
original image (1813x1059)
Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 17th, 2020 9:55 AM
§
by Poor People's Campaign
Thursday Dec 17th, 2020 9:55 AM
sm_ppc_everybody.jpg
original image (960x621)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 247.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code