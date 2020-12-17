

Zoom link here:

F12 is a local group that works to confront white supremacy, police, and politicians on the front lines. They provide security and do traffic control for Black youth-led protests and actions. In doing so they also offer a counter presence to white supremacist's actions. They hold vigils in honor of those murdered by police and also do direct work to feed the houseless community.

They fundraise to support direct action and defense work.

This is not necessarily an organization, but an organic group of speakers, photographers, a medical expert, graphic artists, Rappers, poets, illustrators, and more and that pool together their resources and skill sets for autonomy in Black and Brown communities.

Support their fundraising efforts here: f12clothing.com

It is already December nad that means this is our last solidarity speaker of 2020! This month we are excited to learn from and listen to activists with F12.

