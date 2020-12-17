top
Related Categories: California | Animal Liberation
Solidarity Speaker: Supporting the Community & Fighting on the Frontlines with F12
Date Friday December 25
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorDirect Action Everywhere
Location Details
Online Zoom
It is already December nad that means this is our last solidarity speaker of 2020! This month we are excited to learn from and listen to activists with F12.
Zoom link here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87577417624
F12 is a local group that works to confront white supremacy, police, and politicians on the front lines. They provide security and do traffic control for Black youth-led protests and actions. In doing so they also offer a counter presence to white supremacist's actions. They hold vigils in honor of those murdered by police and also do direct work to feed the houseless community.
They fundraise to support direct action and defense work.
This is not necessarily an organization, but an organic group of speakers, photographers, a medical expert, graphic artists, Rappers, poets, illustrators, and more and that pool together their resources and skill sets for autonomy in Black and Brown communities.
Support their fundraising efforts here: f12clothing.com
Follow on IG here: @DoggTownDro @F12ClothingOfficial
sm_solidarity_speaker_d12.jpg
original image (1440x900)
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/G7Wr19R7

Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 17th, 2020 3:50 AM
