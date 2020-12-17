

Together, we’ll work through a scenario where we need to provide jail support to activists who have just been arrested. Because we can’t control the situation we’re dealt in the moment, we’ll be using virtual dice and coin flips to determine the situations we’re working with.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81437543054

Meeting ID: 814 3754 3054

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here:

If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail

trainings [at] directactioneverywhere.com Join us via zoom for a special online jail support training. Experienced activist and jail support liaison Eva Hamer will be leading this interactive training.Together, we’ll work through a scenario where we need to provide jail support to activists who have just been arrested. Because we can’t control the situation we’re dealt in the moment, we’ll be using virtual dice and coin flips to determine the situations we’re working with.Join Zoom MeetingMeeting ID: 814 3754 3054---Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at http://dxe.io/conduct To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: https://dxe.io/sfbayhandbook If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 17th, 2020 3:41 AM