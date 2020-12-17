

We will be protesting at Costco to show solidarity, to elevate the findings of the investigation and to demand an end to this violent industry! #LetDairyDie

---

WHERE: Franklin Square Park, San Francisco

WHEN: Saturday, December 19th 4:00pm

ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include a small walk, as well as standing. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email

WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. We require masks and physical distancing, and we encourage folks in high risk groups to support from home by engaging with the livestream and sharing the petition far and wide. If you're nervous about protesting, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook

If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail DxE’s latest investigation shows shocking footage from a Costco dairy supplier. Newborn calves were taken from their mothers and roughly transported to hutches, pushed, prodded, and dragged by their ears and limbs.We will be protesting at Costco to show solidarity, to elevate the findings of the investigation and to demand an end to this violent industry! #LetDairyDie---WHERE: Franklin Square Park, San FranciscoWHEN: Saturday, December 19th 4:00pmACCESSIBILITY: This event will include a small walk, as well as standing. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email sfbay-protest [at] directactioneverywhere.com WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. We require masks and physical distancing, and we encourage folks in high risk groups to support from home by engaging with the livestream and sharing the petition far and wide. If you're nervous about protesting, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.---Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbookIf you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay-protest [at] directactioneverywhere.com For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4216116626...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 17th, 2020 2:57 AM