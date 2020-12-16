Dr. George Rutherford a UCSF professor and world expert on HIV AIDS is interviewed about the lessons of HIV AIDS and fighting Covid-19.

The lessons of the fight against AIDS HIV is important to look at in examining the struggle against the Covid-19 pandemic.UCSF Dr. George Rutherford who is head of the Division of Preventive Medicine and Public Health talks about the lessons in fighting AIDS HIV and Covid-19 today both in the United States and globally.He also talks about the protection of workers in close contact and the dangers of workers in vans. Dr. Rutherford is one of the leading world experts on epidemiology and pandemics and played an important role in the fight against HIV AIDS.