From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
From AIDS HIV To Covid-19: Lessons Today With UCSF Epidemiologist Dr.George Rutherford
Dr. George Rutherford a UCSF professor and world expert on HIV AIDS is interviewed about the lessons of HIV AIDS and fighting Covid-19.
The lessons of the fight against AIDS HIV is important to look at in examining the struggle against the Covid-19 pandemic.
UCSF Dr. George Rutherford who is head of the Division of Preventive Medicine and Public Health talks about the lessons in fighting AIDS HIV and Covid-19 today both in the United States and globally.
He also talks about the protection of workers in close contact and the dangers of workers in vans. Dr. Rutherford is one of the leading world experts on epidemiology and pandemics and played an important role in the fight against HIV AIDS.
Additional media:
Lessons from AIDS for the COVID-19 Pandemic - Decades of research on HIV has shown the way and gives us
confidence in our eventual success.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/lessons-from-aids-for-the-covid-19-pandemic/
The First COVID-19 Vaccine Is Here. Is It Safe for People With HIV?
https://www.poz.com/article/covid19-vaccine-here-safe-for-people-HIV
UCSF Cutting Staffing In Middle Of Covid Pandemic! CNA/AFSCME 3299/UPTE Demand Safe Staffing
https://youtu.be/-ytdEOtThOg
AHS San Leandro Hospital CNA Nurses Fighting Covid, For PPE & Conditions For Nurses & Patients
https://youtu.be/1SzdKjS5Mds
UCSF nurses rally for better protection from COVID-19
https://www.sfexaminer.com/photo-galleries/ucsf-nurses-rally-for-better-protection-from-covid-19/
"When Nurses Aren't Safe, Patients Aren't Safe" UCSF NNU-CNA Nurses Rally On Coronavirus Pandemic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTbtM_5p9jY
No More "One Mask Per Shift"! SF NNU CNA Nurses Demand Real Protection At St. Mary's Hospital
https://youtu.be/1LzXXdSXRH8
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
#LaborRadioPod
#1u
#UnionStrong
UCSF Dr. George Rutherford who is head of the Division of Preventive Medicine and Public Health talks about the lessons in fighting AIDS HIV and Covid-19 today both in the United States and globally.
He also talks about the protection of workers in close contact and the dangers of workers in vans. Dr. Rutherford is one of the leading world experts on epidemiology and pandemics and played an important role in the fight against HIV AIDS.
Additional media:
Lessons from AIDS for the COVID-19 Pandemic - Decades of research on HIV has shown the way and gives us
confidence in our eventual success.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/lessons-from-aids-for-the-covid-19-pandemic/
The First COVID-19 Vaccine Is Here. Is It Safe for People With HIV?
https://www.poz.com/article/covid19-vaccine-here-safe-for-people-HIV
UCSF Cutting Staffing In Middle Of Covid Pandemic! CNA/AFSCME 3299/UPTE Demand Safe Staffing
https://youtu.be/-ytdEOtThOg
AHS San Leandro Hospital CNA Nurses Fighting Covid, For PPE & Conditions For Nurses & Patients
https://youtu.be/1SzdKjS5Mds
UCSF nurses rally for better protection from COVID-19
https://www.sfexaminer.com/photo-galleries/ucsf-nurses-rally-for-better-protection-from-covid-19/
"When Nurses Aren't Safe, Patients Aren't Safe" UCSF NNU-CNA Nurses Rally On Coronavirus Pandemic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTbtM_5p9jY
No More "One Mask Per Shift"! SF NNU CNA Nurses Demand Real Protection At St. Mary's Hospital
https://youtu.be/1LzXXdSXRH8
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
#LaborRadioPod
#1u
#UnionStrong
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network