top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
From AIDS HIV To Covid-19: Lessons Today With UCSF Epidemiologist Dr.George Rutherford
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Dec 16th, 2020 11:46 PM
Dr. George Rutherford a UCSF professor and world expert on HIV AIDS is interviewed about the lessons of HIV AIDS and fighting Covid-19.
sm_92413_istock-1212905600.jpg_8fde373d-802c-4c7f-a148-9c8a478f84c9_x2.jpeg
original image (1416x676)
The lessons of the fight against AIDS HIV is important to look at in examining the struggle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

UCSF Dr. George Rutherford who is head of the Division of Preventive Medicine and Public Health talks about the lessons in fighting AIDS HIV and Covid-19 today both in the United States and globally.

He also talks about the protection of workers in close contact and the dangers of workers in vans. Dr. Rutherford is one of the leading world experts on epidemiology and pandemics and played an important role in the fight against HIV AIDS.

Additional media:
Lessons from AIDS for the COVID-19 Pandemic - Decades of research on HIV has shown the way and gives us
confidence in our eventual success.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/lessons-from-aids-for-the-covid-19-pandemic/

The First COVID-19 Vaccine Is Here. Is It Safe for People With HIV?
https://www.poz.com/article/covid19-vaccine-here-safe-for-people-HIV

UCSF Cutting Staffing In Middle Of Covid Pandemic! CNA/AFSCME 3299/UPTE Demand Safe Staffing
https://youtu.be/-ytdEOtThOg

AHS San Leandro Hospital CNA Nurses Fighting Covid, For PPE & Conditions For Nurses & Patients
https://youtu.be/1SzdKjS5Mds

UCSF nurses rally for better protection from COVID-19
https://www.sfexaminer.com/photo-galleries/ucsf-nurses-rally-for-better-protection-from-covid-19/

"When Nurses Aren't Safe, Patients Aren't Safe" UCSF NNU-CNA Nurses Rally On Coronavirus Pandemic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTbtM_5p9jY

No More "One Mask Per Shift"! SF NNU CNA Nurses Demand Real Protection At St. Mary's Hospital
https://youtu.be/1LzXXdSXRH8

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org

#LaborRadioPod
#1u
#UnionStrong
https://youtu.be/9twuHQ9nLs8
§HIV AIDS & The Lessons In The Fight Against Covid-19
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Dec 16th, 2020 11:46 PM
covid___hiv_connection.jpg
There are many lessons in the struggle against HIV AIDS iincluding the fight against denialism.
https://youtu.be/9twuHQ9nLs8
§Fighting Pandemics From HIV AIDS to Covid-19 Are Connected
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Dec 16th, 2020 11:46 PM
sm_aids_covid_graphic.jpg
original image (1131x1123)
According to Dr. Rutherford, the time to get treatments for AIDS HIV was much longer than getting vaccines against Covid-19 because of the development of science and technology.
https://youtu.be/9twuHQ9nLs8
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 247.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code