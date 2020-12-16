Arnold Ziffel of the Ingo Nations Smallwe Center for Family Reconciliation is the guest this week, speaking on MAGA Conversion Therapy.



"With thousands of families in Cold War status relations due to strident disagreement over the presidency of Donald Trump, there's a crying need for dialogue skills across the nation," Smallwe says.



Join The Commons SF in this free program wherein Smallwe describes the upstart efforts at MAGA Conversion Therapy. This right-wing program promises to change left-wingers into Trump-adoring lobodomites who resume pallid, complicit relations with their estranged relations.



"It's the oddest thing," Smallwe observes, "but once conversion therapy graduates blissfully return to their families and coherently explain the virtues of Trump doctrines, many family members stop sending weekly stipends to the Trump operation. Dialogue really does pay dividends." For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org

