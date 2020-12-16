



Join us as we look back at a year of unprecedented crisis and mass movement. The impact of the pandemic, and massive loss of jobs, income, health care, housing and education has been greatly worsened by the capitalist system. The racist police murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and so many others were met with the most massive wave of sustained protest in U.S. history.



Now, with tens of millions faced with foreclosure and eviction, and the criminal failure of the government to provide needed relief, it is clear that the only means of achieving real justice in 2021 will be by building a powerful, grassroots people’s movement.



Featured Speakers

Dr. Monica Gandhi, Infectious disease doctor & Professor, U.C. San Francisco. Dr. Gandhi has been a widely heard progressive voice in the national and local media on the pandemic.



Nathalie Hrizi, SF public school teacher, union activist and editor of Breaking the Chains socialist women’s magazine.



Facebook event:

