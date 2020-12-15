Other



Samu Cortez



Virtual Gallery Exhibition Dates:

January 7-25, 2021



2nd Saturday Reception (Virtual):

Saturday, January 9, 2021 - 6:00 - 8:00 pm



Objects of Importance: Drawing and Masking Workshop (virtual) with Omar Navia and Samu Cortez:

Date/Time TBD



Visit the show in the Virtual Gallery starting Jan 7



Image Info: Omar Navia, Círculo de Protección 4, 2019, Mixed media, 51 x 47 in.







Exhibiting Artists:



Elissa Callen

Alice Combs**

Rebeca Abigail Flores*

Terra Fuller

Rae Maxwell-Ross

Daniel Melo Morales

Omar Navia

Jessica Sabogal



* Root Division Studio Artist

** Root Division Studio Alum





Curated by Samu Cortez, Trueque Pt. I showcases the work of eight artists from the Bay Area and Mexico to imagine reciprocal systems of exchange beyond the lens of our current capitalist paradigm.



Oftentimes, when we think about exchange, we think about an equal monetary trade for goods. But what are the implications when exchange happens without following the guidelines of that system? What happens, when alternatively, there is an exchange of memories, cultures, feelings, shared knowledge, or physical goods with others?



In Spanish, Trueque means “the non-capitalist exchange of goods or an exchange beyond currency.” This exhibition focuses on the capacity of exchange outside of a capitalist system to create new and shared ideas, as well as shared collective spaces. Inspired by the guidelines of the artist collective Aguas Migrantes, Trueque will highlight the production of this alternative system through the lens of artistic practices by Latinx and immigrant artists both here in the Bay Area and in Mexico.



Trueque Pt. I will be on view in our online gallery from January 7 - 25, 2021 and paves the way for Trueque Pt. II which will explore exchange across boundary and border, in real time and space, coming in 2022.





Learn more about the exhibition, workshops, & our virtual Second Saturday programming here.



To learn more about exhibition updates visit our website and social media accounts:

rootdivision.org

@rootdivision - (IG)

@RootDivision SF - (FB)



Press Inquiries: Renée Rhodes, Art Programs Manager -





_________________________



ABOUT ROOT DIVISION

Root Division is a visual arts non-profit in San Francisco that connects creativity and community through a dynamic ecosystem of arts education, exhibitions, and studios. Root Division's mission is to empower artists, foster community service, inspire youth, and enrich the Bay Area through engagement in the visual arts. The organization is a launching pad for artists, a stepping-stone for educators and students, and a bridge for the general public to become involved in the arts.



Root Division is supported in part by a plethora of individual donors and by grants from the The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, National Endowment for the Arts/ Art Works, California Arts Council, Grants for the Arts, San Francisco Arts Commission: Community Investments, Phyllis C. Wattis Foundation, Fleishhacker Foundation, Zellerbach Family Foundation, Walter & Elise Haas Fund, Violet World Foundation, Deutsche Bank Foundation, Wells Fargo Foundation, and Bill Graham Memorial Fund.

