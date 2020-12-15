DON YOUR BAD ASS BOOTS & mask & come DANCE & ROLL!!!

At 3 rallies, keep car radio tuned to 102.9 FM (106.1 during ads). MASKED DANCE AT your parked vehicle for safe distance. Want to stay in your car? Bring a stuffy or puppet to dance out the window.

Sunday, December 20, 2020

3:30 pm in Berkeley

START at 2020 BONAR @ University Ave. because new BUSD pole antenna (not yet live) will harm many kids!

If you can, bring battery operated tealights + signs/banner to display on your vehicle.



Slow CARAVAN leaves 4:15 PM. Left on University Ave. Quick R on Chestnut, R Delaware, L Sacramento, R Rose, L MLK, R Monterey.

Park, RALLY & DANCE at MARIN TRAFFIC O. At dusk, turn on tealights. Before leaving, put 'em on dash.

Back how we came but continue on MLK. R Allston, R Grant to last rally/dance at the Nations pole where an antenna is planned.

RAIN or SHINE FREE FUN asserting that WE AREN'T LAB RATS!

Drive careful & keep event covid safe pls. The whole route is low EMF except the end on MLK after Hearst. People disabled by EMF sensitivity are especially welcome and, if you come that far, park at the back of the Nations lot which has lower EMF radiation than near University Ave.

Pls publicize. Flyers available upon request.

Dear Santa, On Solstice eve, all we want is a 4/5G BAN!

For health, fire safety, birds & bees & bats, less energy use, less climate chaos, better weather prediction, more equitable access, more security, & to save our right to privacy.

Wired connections will always be faster, more reliable, safer, more secure and private!

We don't act alone. Candlelight vigils sponsored by Stop 5G International are also organized in other cities.

www.GoWiRED.org

www.Stop5Ginternational.org