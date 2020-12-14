top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Immigrant Rights
View events for the week of 12/15/2020
Families Belong Together: Year in Review and Looking into 2021
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday December 15
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorFamilies Belong Together
Location Details
Online via Zoom
Families Belong Together - Year in Review and Looking into 2021

Dec 15, 2020 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)

RSVP: https://domesticworkers.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AWo2or9KQye2Tmx8UzQ1Mw

Join Families Belong Together for our last supporter call of the year as we look back on all the successes of 2020 and towards what’s ahead in 2021. In this call, you’ll learn about FBT’s priorities for the coming years and how you can get involved.

It’s certainly been a difficult year for many of us, but we do know one thing: our collective action is working! We have so much hope for what we can accomplish together in 2021, but it’s going to take all of us to end family separation once and for all.

We look forward to seeing you on Tuesday evening, December 15th at 5pm PT / 8pm ET and working with you next year to get justice for immigrant families!

We want to thank you for joining the fight to end family separation, reunite the families, and promote family dignity this year with us and to share what we are looking forward to in the new year.
families_belong_together.png
Added to the calendar on Monday Dec 14th, 2020 5:31 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 247.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code