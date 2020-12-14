Other





Dec 15, 2020 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)



RSVP:



Join Families Belong Together for our last supporter call of the year as we look back on all the successes of 2020 and towards what’s ahead in 2021. In this call, you’ll learn about FBT’s priorities for the coming years and how you can get involved.



It’s certainly been a difficult year for many of us, but we do know one thing: our collective action is working! We have so much hope for what we can accomplish together in 2021, but it’s going to take all of us to end family separation once and for all.



We look forward to seeing you on Tuesday evening, December 15th at 5pm PT / 8pm ET and working with you next year to get justice for immigrant families!



We want to thank you for joining the fight to end family separation, reunite the families, and promote family dignity this year with us and to share what we are looking forward to in the new year.

