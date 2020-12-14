Today on KPFA, Brian Edwards-Tieckert interviewed former Labor Secretary Robert Reich. Half-way through the interview Tieckert arrived at his punchline, "Isn't capitalism THE problem?" Reich gently parried with, "We haven't yet seen a materialized credible alternative to private property being a biggish part of any sizable culture."
Tieckert and KPFA dream of a socialist totality. Reich holds out for some "much better than there is now" Nordic-style democratic socialist economy that harnesses private property's motivation to a wagon of much-empowered Labor.
You're invited to a presentation of an economic aspirational culture model which, like a Venn diagram, combines the totality of KPFA's Marx-smitten sighs and Reich's moderated market-clinging ohms [sic].
What if Economic Rent were totally socialized, while actual goods and services were left to the market?
Alternative-curious?
Take a quickie peek.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-CapitalismView events for the week of 12/14/2020
|Robert Reich's understandably tepid economic analysis
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday December 14
|Time
|6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|David Giesen
|Location Details
|
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/98433013005?pwd=dDA2L3pVZ2xkQnhESk9WWUZoeHBuUT09
|
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Dec 14th, 2020 2:47 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network