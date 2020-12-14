Today on KPFA, Brian Edwards-Tieckert interviewed former Labor Secretary Robert Reich. Half-way through the interview Tieckert arrived at his punchline, "Isn't capitalism THE problem?" Reich gently parried with, "We haven't yet seen a materialized credible alternative to private property being a biggish part of any sizable culture."



Tieckert and KPFA dream of a socialist totality. Reich holds out for some "much better than there is now" Nordic-style democratic socialist economy that harnesses private property's motivation to a wagon of much-empowered Labor.



You're invited to a presentation of an economic aspirational culture model which, like a Venn diagram, combines the totality of KPFA's Marx-smitten sighs and Reich's moderated market-clinging ohms [sic].



What if Economic Rent were totally socialized, while actual goods and services were left to the market?



Alternative-curious?



Take a quickie peek.







For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org

Added to the calendar on Monday Dec 14th, 2020 2:47 PM