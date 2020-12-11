



Wednesday, December 16 at 5 pm PT (8 pm ET)



RSVP:



The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged communities across the country. The lack of consistent leadership and coordination from the administration led state and local governments to take on varied approaches in combating an unprecedented public health crisis.



Over the last year, UNMASKED: A COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall Series has focused on how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting African Americans. In the next episode of the series we will provide an update on the latest research and information on slowing the spread, vaccine availability, and distribution.



Moderated by April Ryan, we will speak with champions at the forefront of stabilizing the crisis and ensuring a healthy recovery including:



--Donald J. Alcendor, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Meharry Medical College

--Cory Booker, United States Senator

--Kizzmekia Corbett, Ph.D., Senior Researcher, National Institutes of Health

--Dr. Gigi El-Bayoumi, Professor, George Washington University

--Patrice A. Harris, MD, MA, American Medical Association, Immediate Past President

--Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, Co-Chair President-Elect Biden Advisory Board on Coronavirus

