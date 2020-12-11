In commemoration of the five-year anniversary of the Paris Agreement, March For Science is co-hosting the SC1.5NCE NOT SILENCE Forum on the climate change emergency.
In partnership with YOUNGO (official youth constituency of the UNFCCC) and AOSIS (Alliance of Small Island States), we will be providing an overview of the state of
global climate action and building momentum around our signature international
campaign, SC1.5NCE NOT SILENCE.
As always, our forums will be live-streamed to the March For Science Facebook Page.
Saturday, December 12th @ 9 PM - 10 AM PT (noon - 1 PM ET)
RSVP Zoom: https://marchforscience.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_S38OTgfKQyiAQsilFeTasA
Facebook livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/marchforscience/
|SC1.5NCE Not SILENCE: Five-year Anniversary of Paris Agreement Climate Emergency Forum
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday December 12
|Time
|9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|March for Science
|Location Details
|Online via livestream or Zoom
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 11th, 2020 10:28 AM
