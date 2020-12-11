top
SC1.5NCE Not SILENCE: Five-year Anniversary of Paris Agreement Climate Emergency Forum
Date Saturday December 12
Time 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorMarch for Science
Location Details
Online via livestream or Zoom
In commemoration of the five-year anniversary of the Paris Agreement, March For Science is co-hosting the SC1.5NCE NOT SILENCE Forum on the climate change emergency.

In partnership with YOUNGO (official youth constituency of the UNFCCC) and AOSIS (Alliance of Small Island States), we will be providing an overview of the state of
global climate action and building momentum around our signature international
campaign, SC1.5NCE NOT SILENCE.

As always, our forums will be live-streamed to the March For Science Facebook Page.

Saturday, December 12th @ 9 PM - 10 AM PT (noon - 1 PM ET)

RSVP Zoom: https://marchforscience.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_S38OTgfKQyiAQsilFeTasA

Facebook livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/marchforscience/
Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 11th, 2020 10:28 AM
by March for Science
Friday Dec 11th, 2020 10:28 AM
