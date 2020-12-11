9:00 AM - 10:00 AM





In commemoration of the five-year anniversary of the Paris Agreement, March For Science is co-hosting the SC1.5NCE NOT SILENCE Forum on the climate change emergency. In partnership with YOUNGO (official youth constituency of the UNFCCC) and AOSIS (Alliance of Small Island States), we will be providing an overview of the state of global climate action and building momentum around our signature international campaign, SC1.5NCE NOT SILENCE. As always, our forums will be live-streamed to the March For Science Facebook Page. Saturday, December 12th @ 9 PM - 10 AM PT (noon - 1 PM ET)