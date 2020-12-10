top
Police Murder and the Struggle for Justice
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday December 19
Time 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorUUSF Forum
Location Details
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/99509975138?pwd=ZytnajNqdGo2RUdiWGRIeStuRGRZQT09

One tap mobile
+16699006833,,99509975138#,,,,,,0#,,298564# US (San Jose)
+12532158782,,99509975138#,,,,,,0#,,298564# US (Tacoma)

Dial by your location
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington D.C)
Meeting ID: 995 0997 5138
Passcode: 298564
Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/ab0SatXmAo
The UUSF Forum is honored to host Gwen Woods and Lisa Bishop to discuss the crucial issue of police violence against Black and Brown people and what can be done to stop it. They have taken up the struggle to seek justice for Mario Woods, who was killed by SFPD on December 2, 2015 and Sean Monterossa, on June 2, 2020 in Vallejo. Together we will hear their stories and discuss what we can do as a community to work towards justice.
