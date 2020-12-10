The UUSF Forum is honored to host Gwen Woods and Lisa Bishop to discuss the crucial issue of police violence against Black and Brown people and what can be done to stop it. They have taken up the struggle to seek justice for Mario Woods, who was killed by SFPD on December 2, 2015 and Sean Monterossa, on June 2, 2020 in Vallejo. Together we will hear their stories and discuss what we can do as a community to work towards justice.

