Join our “Community Training: Requesting ICE Release For Medically Vulnerable People in ICE Custody” webinar.
Tuesday, December 15, 2020 @ 4 PM PT (7 PM PT)
RSVP: https://actionnetwork.org/events/community-training-requesting-ice-release-for-medically-vulnerable-people-in-ice-custody
Did you know that individuals in ICE custody with COVID-19 risk factors can submit
a request for release? YES!
Earlier this year, a federal district court issued a decision requiring U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to protect medically vulnerable people in their custody and
review the medical records of those detained for potential release
This is good news! There are so many who could benefit, but unfortunately not many know about this opportunity. If you have family or community members currently in ICE detention who have COVID-19 risk factors, it’s important that you find out if this applies to them!
RSVP now to save up your spot!
______________________________________________________________
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Immigrant RightsView events for the week of 12/15/2020
|Community Training: How to Request Release For Medically Vulnerable People in ICE Custody
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday December 15
|Time
|4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|United We Dream
|Cynthia: info [at] unitedwedream.org
|Location Details
|Webinar online
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 10th, 2020 4:46 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network