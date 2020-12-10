top
Related Categories: U.S. | Immigrant Rights
Community Training: How to Request Release For Medically Vulnerable People in ICE Custody
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday December 15
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorUnited We Dream
Email Cynthia: info [at] unitedwedream.org
Location Details
Webinar online
Join our “Community Training: Requesting ICE Release For Medically Vulnerable People in ICE Custody” webinar.

Tuesday, December 15, 2020 @ 4 PM PT (7 PM PT)

RSVP: https://actionnetwork.org/events/community-training-requesting-ice-release-for-medically-vulnerable-people-in-ice-custody

Did you know that individuals in ICE custody with COVID-19 risk factors can submit
a request for release? YES!

Earlier this year, a federal district court issued a decision requiring U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to protect medically vulnerable people in their custody and
review the medical records of those detained for potential release

This is good news! There are so many who could benefit, but unfortunately not many know about this opportunity. If you have family or community members currently in ICE detention who have COVID-19 risk factors, it’s important that you find out if this applies to them!

RSVP now to save up your spot!
