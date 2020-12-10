



______________________________________________________________ Join our “Community Training: Requesting ICE Release For Medically Vulnerable People in ICE Custody” webinar.Tuesday, December 15, 2020 @ 4 PM PT (7 PM PT)RSVP: https://actionnetwork.org/events/community-training-requesting-ice-release-for-medically-vulnerable-people-in-ice-custody Did you know that individuals in ICE custody with COVID-19 risk factors can submita request for release? YES!Earlier this year, a federal district court issued a decision requiring U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to protect medically vulnerable people in their custody andreview the medical records of those detained for potential releaseThis is good news! There are so many who could benefit, but unfortunately not many know about this opportunity. If you have family or community members currently in ICE detention who have COVID-19 risk factors, it’s important that you find out if this applies to them!RSVP now to save up your spot!______________________________________________________________ Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 10th, 2020 4:46 PM