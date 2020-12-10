Bookshop Santa Cruz booksellers and other non-managerial staff have asked that store owner Casey Coonerty Protti voluntarily recognize their union with the Communication Workers of America Local 9423.
Join us at the solidarity rally–Friday 12/11 @ 5pm at the corner of Pacific & Locust, Downtown Santa Cruz.
Sign this petition in support:
https://www.coworker.org/petitions/stand-with-bookshop-santa-cruz-workers-as-they-organize-a-union
|Date
|Friday December 11
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Support Bookshop Santa Cruz Union
|Location Details
|Pacific Avenue and Locust Street, Santa Cruz
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 10th, 2020 4:12 PM
