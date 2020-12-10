



Join us at the solidarity rally–Friday 12/11 @ 5pm at the corner of Pacific & Locust, Downtown Santa Cruz.



Sign this petition in support:

https://www.coworker.org/petitions/stand-with-bookshop-santa-cruz-workers-as-they-organize-a-union Bookshop Santa Cruz booksellers and other non-managerial staff have asked that store owner Casey Coonerty Protti voluntarily recognize their union with the Communication Workers of America Local 9423.Join us at the solidarity rally–Friday 12/11 @ 5pm at the corner of Pacific & Locust, Downtown Santa Cruz.Sign this petition in support: Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 10th, 2020 4:12 PM