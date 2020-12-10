top
Related Categories: California | Health, Housing & Public Services
CA Poor People's Campaign Chapters Town Hall: PPC Demands for First 100 Days
Date Sunday December 13
Time 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorBay Area Poor People's Campaign & LA PPC
Location Details
Online town hall, please join us!
CA PPC TOWN HALL

Urgent meeting this Sunday, December 13th @ 3 PM PT

RSVP: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIoc-mgqDwtG9J3HCxU8bJdHFjhUYFLM7nx

Poor People's Campaign kicked off December with two milestones: the release of our
14 priorities for the next administration, and our third anniversary!

To address some emerging and urgent local issues, CA Poor People's Campaign chapters are meeting this Sunday. This will be a joint Bay Area chapter meeting along with the Los Angeles Chapter.

We’ll also be talking about PPC's 14 priorities for the next administration, as well as how to
support get-out-the-vote efforts in Georgia.
___________________________________________________________

PPC & THE FIRST 100 DAYS

14 Priorities for the First 100 Days: The PPC sends new demands to Washington

https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/resource/policy-and-legislative-priorities/

On December 1, The Poor People's Campaign released a set of 14 policy and legislative priorities for the first 100 days of the Biden-Harris administration and 117th Congress. Priorities include comprehensive and just COVID-19 relief, health care for all,
a federal jobs program and much more.

When president-elect Biden joined the September 14 Moral Monday Mass Assembly, he told
1 million-plus viewers that under his presidency, “ending poverty will not just be an aspiration, it will be a theory of change—to build a new economy that includes everyone, where we reward hard work, we care for the most vulnerable among us, we release the potential of all our children, and protect the planet.”

Now we have the opportunity to hold him accountable. The Poor People's Campaign plan is based on our Jubilee platform, and we will be using it to organize around the policy priorities of poor, low-income and impacted people, and to build power in our communities.
_______________________________________________________________

THE CA POOR PEOPLE'S CAMPAIGN STANDS WITH HAITI

We’re standing in solidarity for Haiti, and for Haiti joining the fight for “the people’s vaccine."

https://haitisolidarity.net/solidarityppc/

"The California Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival stands with the grassroots movement for democracy in Haiti, in our work to end poverty, racism, the war economy, and ecological devastation everywhere. We pledge to lift up the voices of and make reference to your poverty and other violence and suffering as well as your historic spirit of resistance in our events and messaging."


PPC joins a week of actions in solidarity with the people of Haiti:

From December 10 to 16, the latter date commemorating the thirtieth anniversary of Haiti’s first free and democratic election, activists, citizens and their allies will speak up for a Haiti free of injustice and terror—much of it enabled by our own country. The Haiti Action Committee, a Bay Area-based network, lists several ways you can support this effort and provides a wealth of context here:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vTI-lW2kWcw9jSvwHRnKYQvFRUpPV0ZJkYzCJM85WxzHF87_LjCWoH8smyV9EyYNaYCRk072BeDvMJJ/pub
_______________________________________________________________
