Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons
Volunteer SCPD Homeless-Harasser Deb Elston's Ticketing Record
by Robert Norse (rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)
Thursday Dec 10th, 2020 9:23 AM
For those seeking more information regarding the questionable ticketing behavior of the SCPD towards those whose only home is their vehicle, check out the record of Santa Cruz Neighbors organizer and Nextdoor boss Deborah Elston below.
This info is a month old and only covers a year. Updates and a longer history can be obtained by e-mail Public Records demands of the SCPD. Please advise me if your requests are turned down or ignored.

Also if you get a redacted version (as this posted one is), you can demand to have them provide one that's unredacted or, if necessary, insist that they make the records available for inspection at the police department. They may attempt to get you to "swear under penalty of perjury" you are using the information for an educational, reportorial, etc. purpose.

Knowledge is power. The police maintain a lot of their power because it's done under cover of darkness and secrecy.

She is also #501 of a rather lengthy roster of "volunteer" cops. that list is also posted here.
http://huffsantacruz.org
http://huffsantacruz.org
Apparently I was unable to forward the relevant records. Still trying. Anyone interested can contact me at rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com
