Poverty forces Iraqi children out of school, into full-time work by Iraq Solidarity News (Al-Thawra)

Thursday Dec 10th, 2020 2:01 AM

A family of seven rely on Kadhim Mohammed, aged 10, to make ends meet. He sorts through rubbish across Baghdad for more than ten hours a day and earns 7-10,000 IQD ($5-8) a day.

"I quit school in my first year," Kadhim said. "I bought this tuk-tuk and I work with it. I earn about 10,000 Iraqi dinars from the trash I collect. My father is sick, so I give it to him. This is our life. What can I do?"



A November 2020 report from non-governmental organisation World Vision found that 93 percent of Iraqi children are worried about falling into poverty, while 75 percent say they are worried they will not have enough to eat.



A statement from UNICEF released on November 20, World Children's Day, warned that the percentage of Iraqi children at risk of falling into poverty has doubled since the pandemic began, from 20 percent to 40 percent.