Join us to share a broader understanding of our “California Grown” ancient future holiday by showcasing a renaissance of “first fruits of the harvest” year round.



Together, we restore ancient traditions of agriculture production from the Pan African Sacred Agriculture Science.



Throughout the world, many people have experienced a fantasy frame of reference toward Africa through the lens of Hollywood, an ancient future of Wakanda, created a new look at Africa that will impact the future.



Globally, the COVID-19 Pandemic is nothing new in context of our authentic ancient history.



Pan Africa people have recognized this special time of the year to reflect, remember and reconnect to ancient universal principles of our unique way of being.



"First Fruits of the Harvest" has a special meaning as we prepare for the winter and summer of 2020 in our journey to reestablish Agriculture as the foundation of our culture here in the “Farm to Fork Capital of America" and the Southern Hemisphere in Africa.



Many non-Africans privately identify and celebrate Kwanzaa. This year small family gatherings and limited private home gatherings and still others are seen in very lively public virtual community activities that display aspects of our vast Pan African Global experience.



Here in Sacramento, the Capitol City of the 5th largest economy on earth, the seat of authority of the State of California, we are slowly awakening to express a positive new way forward, in “the greatest garden of the world.”



Interfaith, intergenerational and international focus will remain our theme this 2020 Kwanzaa Holiday Season.



As we prepare to open our Kwanza365, California Pan African Global Trade and Commerce brand we thank Her Excellency, Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, former African Union Ambassador to the United States of America for bridging the gap to a greater future.



Together, we experienced a renewed effort and profound message that forever showcased for future generations the great expectation and civic responsibility people of African ancestry continue to demonstrated globally and here in California since the very salient year, 1849..



In the spirit of Wakanda, we demonstrate our ancient future in Umoja, we speak into existence a special first fruits of the harvest, in a good way.



We extend the hand of fellowship, building on the golden promise of our unique California Dream, and do our part to expand efforts toward mutually beneficial California ~ Pan African exchange in harmony with a broader, year-round tangible expression of the ancient signs and symbols seen in the principles and practice of Kwanzaa.



Throughout the Pan African Diaspora, 2020 has been a very difficult year as we witness globally the beginning of the fulfill biblical prophecy, referencing Genesis 15:12-14, connecting Ancient Classical African Civilizations through 1619 along the Kwanza River in Angola to Hampton, Virginia and Murphy’s Corral along the Cosumnes River, to Colton Hall 1849.



Our 2020 Sacramento Wakanda Kwanzaa Project will forever rebuild a people destroyed by epic wars, enslavement, colonization by beginning to heal deep hidden psychological and mental abuse some call the new normal.



Matunda Ya Kwanzaa, now is the time…

