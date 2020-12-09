Annual National Homeless Virtual Memorial & Teach-in
Host: National Union for the Homeless
When: Winter Solstice on Monday, Dec. 21 @ 4 PM - 6 PM PT
FB livesteam here: https://www.facebook.com/NationalUnionoftheHomeless/
YouTube livestream here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCg1sQ5ALv-Z3bLMsajHCkA
RSVP for reminder here: https://actionnetwork.org/events/nuhnwru-human-rights-day-virtual-gathering/
As part of the NUH's Winter Offensive we will hold our Annual National Homeless Memorial and Condemnation of Mass Graves of unnamed poor and homeless men, women, and children in Potters’ fields around the countries and internationally
We will work in partnership with The Freedom Church of the Poor (Kairos Center & Poor People's Campaign) to hold a Virtual Memorial Service and Political Educational gathering on this, the longest night of the year, to honor those who die every year on the streets of this, the "richest country in the world".
We will grant dignity in death to those who are not shown it in life, those who not only can't afford to live but also can't afford to die. These are our siblings who are buried in mass unmarked graves across this country; the nameless, the faceless, the many.
We will honor their lives by fighting on this day, and everyday, to end poverty and homelessness NOW!
