top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 12/10/2020
Human Right's Day Virtual Gathering w/ National Union of the Homeless & NWRU
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday December 10
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorNational Welfare Rights Union, NUH, partners
Email2020nuh [at] gmail.com
Location Details
Online via livestream: YouTube & FB
Human Right's Day Virtual Gathering

Main Hosts: National Union of the Homeless and National Welfare Rights Union

Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 4 PM - 6 PM PT (7 PM – 9 PM ET)

RSVP for reminder: https://actionnetwork.org/events/nuhnwru-human-rights-day-virtual-gathering/

NUH YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCg1sQ5ALv-Z3bLMsajHCkA/videos?view=0&view_as=subscriber

Facebook livestream: https://www.facebook.com/NationalUnionoftheHomeless/
_____________________________________________________________

The National Union of the Homeless and the National Welfare Rights Union, as part
of the NUH 2020 Winter Offensive, will host a Human Rights Day Political Education
and Panel Discussion Virtual Gathering in celebration of the anniversary of the
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

This event will highlight the USA's history of struggle for our basic needs as human rights such as housing, health, a living wage, and an adequate standard of living and our general welfare.

The panel will include national organizers from various fronts of struggle discussing their work to unite our class, build our politically independent organization and build this movement led by the poor & dispossessed as a united social force, across all lines of division to end poverty and homelessness NOW!

ORGANIZATIONS

National Union Of The Homeless
National Welfare Rights Union
Michigan Welfare Rights Organization (MWRO)
Put People First - PA
General Baker Institute
Michigan Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival
_____________________________________________________________
sm_national_union_of_homeless.jpg
original image (960x390)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1353858914...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 9th, 2020 11:16 AM
§
by National Welfare Rights Union, NUH, partners
Wednesday Dec 9th, 2020 11:16 AM
sm_nuh.jpg
original image (646x960)
https://www.facebook.com/events/1353858914...
§
by National Welfare Rights Union, NUH, partners
Wednesday Dec 9th, 2020 11:16 AM
screenshot_2020-12-09_national_welfare_rights_union.png
https://www.facebook.com/events/1353858914...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 237.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code