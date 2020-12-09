Human Right's Day Virtual Gathering
Main Hosts: National Union of the Homeless and National Welfare Rights Union
Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 4 PM - 6 PM PT (7 PM – 9 PM ET)
RSVP for reminder: https://actionnetwork.org/events/nuhnwru-human-rights-day-virtual-gathering/
NUH YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCg1sQ5ALv-Z3bLMsajHCkA/videos?view=0&view_as=subscriber
Facebook livestream: https://www.facebook.com/NationalUnionoftheHomeless/
_____________________________________________________________
The National Union of the Homeless and the National Welfare Rights Union, as part
of the NUH 2020 Winter Offensive, will host a Human Rights Day Political Education
and Panel Discussion Virtual Gathering in celebration of the anniversary of the
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
This event will highlight the USA's history of struggle for our basic needs as human rights such as housing, health, a living wage, and an adequate standard of living and our general welfare.
The panel will include national organizers from various fronts of struggle discussing their work to unite our class, build our politically independent organization and build this movement led by the poor & dispossessed as a united social force, across all lines of division to end poverty and homelessness NOW!
ORGANIZATIONS
National Union Of The Homeless
National Welfare Rights Union
Michigan Welfare Rights Organization (MWRO)
Put People First - PA
General Baker Institute
Michigan Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival
_____________________________________________________________
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 12/10/2020
|Human Right's Day Virtual Gathering w/ National Union of the Homeless & NWRU
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday December 10
|Time
|4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|National Welfare Rights Union, NUH, partners
|2020nuh [at] gmail.com
|Location Details
|Online via livestream: YouTube & FB
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1353858914...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 9th, 2020 11:16 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network