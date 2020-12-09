



Main Hosts: National Union of the Homeless and National Welfare Rights Union



Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 4 PM - 6 PM PT (7 PM – 9 PM ET)



RSVP for reminder:



NUH YouTube Channel here:



Facebook livestream:

_____________________________________________________________



The National Union of the Homeless and the National Welfare Rights Union, as part

of the NUH 2020 Winter Offensive, will host a Human Rights Day Political Education

and Panel Discussion Virtual Gathering in celebration of the anniversary of the

Universal Declaration of Human Rights.



This event will highlight the USA's history of struggle for our basic needs as human rights such as housing, health, a living wage, and an adequate standard of living and our general welfare.



The panel will include national organizers from various fronts of struggle discussing their work to unite our class, build our politically independent organization and build this movement led by the poor & dispossessed as a united social force, across all lines of division to end poverty and homelessness NOW!



ORGANIZATIONS



National Union Of The Homeless

National Welfare Rights Union

Michigan Welfare Rights Organization (MWRO)

Put People First - PA

General Baker Institute

Michigan Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival

_____________________________________________________________ Human Right's Day Virtual GatheringMain Hosts: National Union of the Homeless and National Welfare Rights UnionThursday, December 10, 2020 at 4 PM - 6 PM PT (7 PM – 9 PM ET)RSVP for reminder: https://actionnetwork.org/events/nuhnwru-human-rights-day-virtual-gathering/ NUH YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCg1sQ5ALv-Z3bLMsajHCkA/videos?view=0&view_as=subscriber Facebook livestream: https://www.facebook.com/NationalUnionoftheHomeless/ _____________________________________________________________The National Union of the Homeless and the National Welfare Rights Union, as partof the NUH 2020 Winter Offensive, will host a Human Rights Day Political Educationand Panel Discussion Virtual Gathering in celebration of the anniversary of theUniversal Declaration of Human Rights.This event will highlight the USA's history of struggle for our basic needs as human rights such as housing, health, a living wage, and an adequate standard of living and our general welfare.The panel will include national organizers from various fronts of struggle discussing their work to unite our class, build our politically independent organization and build this movement led by the poor & dispossessed as a united social force, across all lines of division to end poverty and homelessness NOW!ORGANIZATIONSNational Union Of The HomelessNational Welfare Rights UnionMichigan Welfare Rights Organization (MWRO)Put People First - PAGeneral Baker InstituteMichigan Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival_____________________________________________________________ For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1353858914...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 9th, 2020 11:16 AM