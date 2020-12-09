From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
Marina Encampment Residents Rally Against Harassment
Protest against S.F. Bay Conservation and Development Commission's mistreatment of coastal encampments on Thursday (December 10th) at 11:30 am at 3502 Mt. Diablo Blvd, Lafayette CA.
December 10 2020, Lafayette, CA - Residents of Oakland’s Union Point encampment, Richardson Bay anchor-out community, and allies to protest continuous mistreatment of coastal encampment communities by the San Francisco Bay Area Conservation and Development Commission and its executive director Larry Goldzband. The protest and rally will take place on Thursday (December 10th) at 11:30 am at 3502 Mt. Diablo Blvd, Lafayette CA.
In October 2020, the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission (BCDC) issued a Cease and Desist Order to the City of Oakland to force the closure of the Union Point Park Encampment by mid-February of 2021. The City of Oakland executed a partial closure of the encampment in February 2020. The BCDC has also been pushing local authorities in Sausalito to destroy boat homes and displace residents of the 126-boat Richardson Bay anchor-out community.
Neither the City of Oakland nor the BCDC have offered alternative shelter or housing for the residents facing eviction, and this eviction will cause further harm to residents with no other place to go.
The Union Point residents additionally are submitting a list of demands to the BCDC and the City of Oakland:
-Access to handwashing stations and porta-potties
-Regular trash removal
-Fix the locks on the bathroom doors
-Fix the lights in the Park
-Drop the Cease and Desist Order
-End harassment by Harbor Master Brock
This action is a joint effort between the United Front Against Displacement, residents of the Union Point encampment, Richardson Bay’s anchor-out community, and the Tam Equity Campaign.
In October 2020, the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission (BCDC) issued a Cease and Desist Order to the City of Oakland to force the closure of the Union Point Park Encampment by mid-February of 2021. The City of Oakland executed a partial closure of the encampment in February 2020. The BCDC has also been pushing local authorities in Sausalito to destroy boat homes and displace residents of the 126-boat Richardson Bay anchor-out community.
Neither the City of Oakland nor the BCDC have offered alternative shelter or housing for the residents facing eviction, and this eviction will cause further harm to residents with no other place to go.
The Union Point residents additionally are submitting a list of demands to the BCDC and the City of Oakland:
-Access to handwashing stations and porta-potties
-Regular trash removal
-Fix the locks on the bathroom doors
-Fix the lights in the Park
-Drop the Cease and Desist Order
-End harassment by Harbor Master Brock
This action is a joint effort between the United Front Against Displacement, residents of the Union Point encampment, Richardson Bay’s anchor-out community, and the Tam Equity Campaign.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network