Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
Marina Encampment Residents Rally Against Harassment
by United Front Against Displacement (wewontgo [at] riseup.net)
Wednesday Dec 9th, 2020 9:52 AM
Protest against S.F. Bay Conservation and Development Commission's mistreatment of coastal encampments on Thursday (December 10th) at 11:30 am at 3502 Mt. Diablo Blvd, Lafayette CA.
December 10 2020, Lafayette, CA - Residents of Oakland’s Union Point encampment, Richardson Bay anchor-out community, and allies to protest continuous mistreatment of coastal encampment communities by the San Francisco Bay Area Conservation and Development Commission and its executive director Larry Goldzband. The protest and rally will take place on Thursday (December 10th) at 11:30 am at 3502 Mt. Diablo Blvd, Lafayette CA.

In October 2020, the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission (BCDC) issued a Cease and Desist Order to the City of Oakland to force the closure of the Union Point Park Encampment by mid-February of 2021. The City of Oakland executed a partial closure of the encampment in February 2020. The BCDC has also been pushing local authorities in Sausalito to destroy boat homes and displace residents of the 126-boat Richardson Bay anchor-out community.

Neither the City of Oakland nor the BCDC have offered alternative shelter or housing for the residents facing eviction, and this eviction will cause further harm to residents with no other place to go.

The Union Point residents additionally are submitting a list of demands to the BCDC and the City of Oakland:
-Access to handwashing stations and porta-potties
-Regular trash removal
-Fix the locks on the bathroom doors
-Fix the lights in the Park
-Drop the Cease and Desist Order
-End harassment by Harbor Master Brock

This action is a joint effort between the United Front Against Displacement, residents of the Union Point encampment, Richardson Bay’s anchor-out community, and the Tam Equity Campaign.
