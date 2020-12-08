top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 12/12/2020
Reconciling Trump's $750 in taxes with SF's high rents: a tutorial
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday December 12
Time 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorDavid Giesen
Emailinfo [at] TheCommonsSF.org
Phone415-948-4265
Location Details
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://zoom.us/j/95767093113?pwd=M1Z4WkVoNEV4VktERGtSVlc5eWdjdz09
Trump, we're told, paid just $750 in Federal taxes in 2016. You, I'm sure, have paid hefty rent since taking up residence in the Bay Region. How do we reconcile these two objective facts? And why would we try?

Try this on for size. You were born. Trump was born. Everything you've done, short of stealing, added to the good life of others. Every deal you brokered, every tool you used, every basket of laundry your hung on the clothes line did good for someone (don't exclude yourself!). And it's been the same with Trump. Every steak he sold, every room he rented out, every swing of a golf club he has enabled has done good for someone. Well, if everything we do does good for someone, why should we send down the taxman to tax away part of that good? If we want more housing, why tax carpenters and architects for designing and building housing? And if we want more good food to be eaten, why do we tax farmers for growing it, grocers for selling it, cooks for wok-ing it? That's just dumb, don't you think, come to think of it? Looked at that way that $750 Trump paid seems about right . . . maybe even $750 too much.

But now let's start at the beginning again. You were born. Trump was born. Born where? Planet Earth. Which nobody made, but which everybody needs in order to do stuff that's good for someone. So why should some people get away with charging other people to use the earth? Did those landowners make the earth? No. How can some own the earth into which we're all born?
How come you're paying hefty location rent to someone to use the earth of the Bay Region that is everyone's home? Maybe the rent of land ought to be the tax you pay to society for having used for a while something everybody has a birthright in.

You're invited to a teach-in about this very topic. It's free. It's upsetting. It's mind-blowing. But it's not out of this world. Click.
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Dec 8th, 2020 10:20 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 242.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code