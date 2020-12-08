Other



Bonny Nahmias



Online Exhibition Dates:

December 7, 2020 - January 4, 2021



2nd Saturday Reception (Virtual):

Saturday, December 12, 2020 - 6-7 pm



Gallery Hours: Online Exhibition



Exhibiting Artists:



Nanci Amaka

Megan Atherton

Zack Bent

Lois Bielefeld

Kristen Brown &

Matthew Tedford

Nicole Bull

Jonathan Christensen Caballero

Mark Fleuridor

Deborah Benioff Friedman

Megan Hildebrandt

Chris Ireland

PeiXin Liu

Aida Lizalde

Kija Lucas**

Timothy Manalo

Alicia & Melissa McDaniel*

Ava Morton

Judit Navratil

Felicita Norris

Ella Ponizovsky

Marika Robak

Sawyer Rose

Maxine Schoefer-Wulf

Noa Schwartz Lev Har

Anna Segner

Bradly Dever Treadaway

Mike White

Gabriella Willenz

Megan Wynne



*Root Division Studio Artist

**Root Division Studio Alum



For many of us, being sheltered in place has brought about an interest in viewing our private spaces and intimate relationships. Family Matters is an online exhibition, curated by Bonny Nahmias, acting as an invitation to think about these times as nesting times—as times to attend to family (biological or chosen), to take care of our immediate surroundings, and to create and commune despite geographical distance. There is time to learn, improve, and nurture our relationships; be whimsical with our kids at home, write letters to loved ones, be more attentive to grandparents, as well as face new and pre-existing conflict and hardship. “Matter” is both a concern of great importance, as well as the physical substance which occupies one’s space. What is your family matter?



The works featured in Family Matters share stories of family relation, remembrances of hardship and turns toward creative collaboration—devised in and out of this current moment of global quarantine.



Family Matters will be on view online in our virtual gallery:

Root Division Talk from December 7, 2020, to January 4, 2021.



Learn more about the show and opening here and visit our website and social media accounts for updates:

rootdivision.org

@rootdivision - (IG)

@RootDivision SF - (FB)



Press Inquiries: Renée Rhodes, Art Programs Manager -



____________________________________________________





ABOUT ROOT DIVISION

Root Division is a visual arts non-profit in San Francisco that connects creativity and community through a dynamic ecosystem of arts education, exhibitions, and studios. Root Division's mission is to empower artists, foster community service, inspire youth, and enrich the Bay Area through engagement in the visual arts. The organization is a launching pad for artists, a stepping-stone for educators and students, and a bridge for the general public to become involved in the arts.



Root Division is supported in part by a plethora of individual donors and by grants from the The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, National Endowment for the Arts/ Art Works; San Francisco Arts Commission: Community Investments, Grants for the Arts, California Arts Council, Kimball Foundation, Phyllis C. Wattis Fund, Walter & Elise Haas Fund, Deutsche Bank Foundation, Zellerbach Family Foundation, Walter & Elise Haas Fund, Violet World Foundation, Wells Fargo Foundation, and Bill Graham Memorial Fund.



