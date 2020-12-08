Curator:
Bonny Nahmias
Online Exhibition Dates:
December 7, 2020 - January 4, 2021
2nd Saturday Reception (Virtual):
Saturday, December 12, 2020 - 6-7 pm
Gallery Hours: Online Exhibition
Exhibiting Artists:
Nanci Amaka
Megan Atherton
Zack Bent
Lois Bielefeld
Kristen Brown &
Matthew Tedford
Nicole Bull
Jonathan Christensen Caballero
Mark Fleuridor
Deborah Benioff Friedman
Megan Hildebrandt
Chris Ireland
PeiXin Liu
Aida Lizalde
Kija Lucas**
Timothy Manalo
Alicia & Melissa McDaniel*
Ava Morton
Judit Navratil
Felicita Norris
Ella Ponizovsky
Marika Robak
Sawyer Rose
Maxine Schoefer-Wulf
Noa Schwartz Lev Har
Anna Segner
Bradly Dever Treadaway
Mike White
Gabriella Willenz
Megan Wynne
*Root Division Studio Artist
**Root Division Studio Alum
For many of us, being sheltered in place has brought about an interest in viewing our private spaces and intimate relationships. Family Matters is an online exhibition, curated by Bonny Nahmias, acting as an invitation to think about these times as nesting times—as times to attend to family (biological or chosen), to take care of our immediate surroundings, and to create and commune despite geographical distance. There is time to learn, improve, and nurture our relationships; be whimsical with our kids at home, write letters to loved ones, be more attentive to grandparents, as well as face new and pre-existing conflict and hardship. “Matter” is both a concern of great importance, as well as the physical substance which occupies one’s space. What is your family matter?
The works featured in Family Matters share stories of family relation, remembrances of hardship and turns toward creative collaboration—devised in and out of this current moment of global quarantine.
Family Matters will be on view online in our virtual gallery:
Root Division Talk from December 7, 2020, to January 4, 2021.
Learn more about the show and opening here
rootdivision.org
@rootdivision - (IG)
@RootDivision SF - (FB)
Press Inquiries: Renée Rhodes, Art Programs Manager - renee [at] rootdivision.org
____________________________________________________
ABOUT ROOT DIVISION
Root Division is a visual arts non-profit in San Francisco that connects creativity and community through a dynamic ecosystem of arts education, exhibitions, and studios. Root Division's mission is to empower artists, foster community service, inspire youth, and enrich the Bay Area through engagement in the visual arts. The organization is a launching pad for artists, a stepping-stone for educators and students, and a bridge for the general public to become involved in the arts.
Root Division is supported in part by a plethora of individual donors and by grants from the The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, National Endowment for the Arts/ Art Works; San Francisco Arts Commission: Community Investments, Grants for the Arts, California Arts Council, Kimball Foundation, Phyllis C. Wattis Fund, Walter & Elise Haas Fund, Deutsche Bank Foundation, Zellerbach Family Foundation, Walter & Elise Haas Fund, Violet World Foundation, Wells Fargo Foundation, and Bill Graham Memorial Fund.
