Stand Together SF: Systemic Racism and How it has Affected the Asian and Black Communities
Zoom RSVP: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZWqh71FcRLeqO9ajnV1_8Q
FB page & livestream: https://www.facebook.com/SanFranciscoHumanRightsCommission/
Featuring a showing of the film Systemic Racism in America, and be followed by
a conversation with:
o Jon Osaki, Director, Japanese Community Youth Council
o Jenny Lam, Commissioner, SFUSD Board of Education
o Reverend Dr. Amos C. Brown, NAACP and SF’s Third Baptist Church
|Date
|Wednesday December 09
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|San Francisco Human Rights Commision
|Location Details
|Online via Zoom
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3326450330...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Dec 8th, 2020 12:23 PM
