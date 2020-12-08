Join Stop the Money Pipeline and partner organizations for a National Digital Rally to #StopLine3 of fossil fuel corporation Enbridge Inc.
Wednesday Dec. 9 at 5 PM - 6:30 PM PT (8pm ET / 7pm CT / 6pm MT)
RSVP for Zoom: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NUlwH9r8TfuxoN4oRLMrcQ
Facebook page & livestream: https://www.facebook.com/StoptheMoneyPipeline/
Facebook event post: https://www.facebook.com/events/377259320174176/
We will be joined by organizers from Minnesota and feature speakers from the
frontlines fighting this deadly, colonial black snake that threatens water,
Indigenous rights, and the climate.
Register to join us and find out how you can support the frontlines in the
fight to #StopLine3!
Speakers:
– Winona LaDuke (White Earth Nation), Honor the Earth
– Tara Houska (Couchiching First Nation), Giniw Collective
– Rep. Ilhan Omar, U.S. House member from MN-05
– Bill McKibben, writer & co-founder 350.org
– Mahyar Sorour, Sierra Club
– Sam Grant, MN350 — MC
– Laalitha Surapaneni, Physicians for Social Responsibility
...and many more
ORGANIZATIONS
Stop the Money Pipeline
Rainforest Action Network
Center for Biological Diversity
Sierra Club North Star Chapter
MN350: Building a Climate Movement in Minnesota
______________________________________________________________
COMMON DREAMS: 'Strong Hearts to the Front!': Indigenous Water Protectors Take Direct Action Against Minnesota Tar Sands Pipeline
The Enbridge Inc. Line 3 extension will transport up to 760,000 barrels
of the world's dirtiest oil daily
"In a statement, Line 3 Media Collective said that the pipeline 'violates the treaty rights of Anishinaabe peoples by endangering critical natural resources in the 1854, 1855, and 1867 treaty areas, where the Ojibwe have the right to hunt, fish, gather medicinal plants, harvest wild rice, and preserve sacred sites.' "
For the full & complete article, go to: https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/12/04/strong-hearts-front-indigenous-water-protectors-take-direct-action-against-minnesota
______________________________________________________________
National Digital Rally to #StopLine3 w/ Indigenous Frontline Water Protectors & More
