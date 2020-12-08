



Wednesday Dec. 9 at 5 PM - 6:30 PM PT (8pm ET / 7pm CT / 6pm MT)



RSVP for Zoom:



Facebook page & livestream:



Facebook event post:



We will be joined by organizers from Minnesota and feature speakers from the

frontlines fighting this deadly, colonial black snake that threatens water,

Indigenous rights, and the climate.



Register to join us and find out how you can support the frontlines in the

fight to #StopLine3!



Speakers:

– Winona LaDuke (White Earth Nation), Honor the Earth

– Tara Houska (Couchiching First Nation), Giniw Collective

– Rep. Ilhan Omar, U.S. House member from MN-05

– Bill McKibben, writer & co-founder 350.org

– Mahyar Sorour, Sierra Club

– Sam Grant, MN350 — MC

– Laalitha Surapaneni, Physicians for Social Responsibility

...and many more



ORGANIZATIONS



Stop the Money Pipeline

Rainforest Action Network

Center for Biological Diversity

Sierra Club North Star Chapter

MN350: Building a Climate Movement in Minnesota

______________________________________________________________



COMMON DREAMS: 'Strong Hearts to the Front!': Indigenous Water Protectors Take Direct Action Against Minnesota Tar Sands Pipeline



The Enbridge Inc. Line 3 extension will transport up to 760,000 barrels

of the world's dirtiest oil daily



"In a statement, Line 3 Media Collective said that the pipeline 'violates the treaty rights of Anishinaabe peoples by endangering critical natural resources in the 1854, 1855, and 1867 treaty areas, where the Ojibwe have the right to hunt, fish, gather medicinal plants, harvest wild rice, and preserve sacred sites.' "



For the full & complete article, go to:

