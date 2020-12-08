top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 12/ 9/2020
National Digital Rally to #StopLine3 w/ Indigenous Frontline Water Protectors & More
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday December 09
Time 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorStop the Money Pipeline & partners
Location Details
Online rally against pipelines & dirty fossil fuels
Join Stop the Money Pipeline and partner organizations for a National Digital Rally to #StopLine3 of fossil fuel corporation Enbridge Inc.

Wednesday Dec. 9 at 5 PM - 6:30 PM PT (8pm ET / 7pm CT / 6pm MT)

RSVP for Zoom: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NUlwH9r8TfuxoN4oRLMrcQ

Facebook page & livestream: https://www.facebook.com/StoptheMoneyPipeline/

Facebook event post: https://www.facebook.com/events/377259320174176/

We will be joined by organizers from Minnesota and feature speakers from the
frontlines fighting this deadly, colonial black snake that threatens water,
Indigenous rights, and the climate.

Register to join us and find out how you can support the frontlines in the
fight to #StopLine3!

Speakers:
– Winona LaDuke (White Earth Nation), Honor the Earth
– Tara Houska (Couchiching First Nation), Giniw Collective
– Rep. Ilhan Omar, U.S. House member from MN-05
– Bill McKibben, writer & co-founder 350.org
– Mahyar Sorour, Sierra Club
– Sam Grant, MN350 — MC
– Laalitha Surapaneni, Physicians for Social Responsibility
...and many more

ORGANIZATIONS

Stop the Money Pipeline
Rainforest Action Network
Center for Biological Diversity
Sierra Club North Star Chapter
MN350: Building a Climate Movement in Minnesota
______________________________________________________________

COMMON DREAMS: 'Strong Hearts to the Front!': Indigenous Water Protectors Take Direct Action Against Minnesota Tar Sands Pipeline

The Enbridge Inc. Line 3 extension will transport up to 760,000 barrels
of the world's dirtiest oil daily

"In a statement, Line 3 Media Collective said that the pipeline 'violates the treaty rights of Anishinaabe peoples by endangering critical natural resources in the 1854, 1855, and 1867 treaty areas, where the Ojibwe have the right to hunt, fish, gather medicinal plants, harvest wild rice, and preserve sacred sites.' "

For the full & complete article, go to: https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/12/04/strong-hearts-front-indigenous-water-protectors-take-direct-action-against-minnesota
______________________________________________________________
sm_stop_pipeline_1.jpg
original image (960x540)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3772593201...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Dec 8th, 2020 10:27 AM
§
by Stop the Money Pipeline & partners
Tuesday Dec 8th, 2020 10:27 AM
sm_stop_the_money_pipeline_1.jpg
original image (864x864)
https://www.facebook.com/events/3772593201...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 242.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code