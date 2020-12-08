top
The Climate Convergence: Uniting For Victory in 2021 Symposium (Day 2)
Date Thursday December 10
Time 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Conference
Organizer/AuthorClimateCrisisPolicy.org
EmailClimateCrisisPolicy [at] gmail.com
Location Details
Online symposium (free or donation)
THE CLIMATE CONVERGENCE: UNITING FOR VICTORY in 2021

A high-level symposium to discuss federal legislative plans for 2021.

Six Sessions & Climate Cabaret
Dec. 9, 2020 @ 9 AM - 5 PM PT (noon - 8 PM ET)
Dec. 10, 2020 @ 9 AM - 6 PM PT (noon - 9 PM ET)

RSVP (Free): https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PRv6K1-eTG2MXKHvMJJuBg

Congress is gearing up to take real action on Climate in 2021. And it is strategically vital that civil society be prepared to work together to secure meaningful legislative victories. There are thousands of climate groups and millions of activists waiting for coordinated leadership and direction. This symposium will delve into the 2021 Action Plans from leading coalitions and organizations to help guide the way. Let’s unite the vast climate movement for real political power!

SCHEDULE:

Full Schedule & Performers here: https://www.facebook.com/events/383686019487410

WEDNESDAY 12/9/20

SESSION 1: 9 AM - 11 AM PT (Noon-2 ET), Open Plenary, Legislation & Congress
KEYNOTE SPEAKERS:
Senator Jeff Merkley (OR)
Rep. Andy Levin (MI)
Rep. Rashida Tlaib

SESSION 2: noon - 2 PM PT (3-5 ET): Major Environmental Organizations.

SESSION 3: 3 PM - 5 PM PT (6-8 ET): Nationwide Climate Coalitions.


THURSDAY: 12/10/20

SESSION 4: 9 AM - 11 AM PT (Noon-2 ET), Policy Sector Coalitions.

SESSION 5: noon - 2 PM PT (3-5 ET), Faith Organizations

SESSION 6: 3 PM - 5 PM PT (6-8 ET): Direct Action, Grassroots & Youth.

CLOSING: Climate Cabaret: 5 PM - 6 PM PT (8-9 ET)


Please submit questions on federal legislative strategy and building collective action to:
contact [at] climatecrisispolicy.org.

Study the Policy Digest & Bill Package: http://www.ClimateCrisisPolicy.org

Please make sure you have the most recent version of Zoom on your device. It will make the event go more smoothly for everyone.
https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/207373866-Zoom-Installers

Donations appreciated: https://bit.ly/DonateCCP


ORGANIZATIONS

Climate Crisis Policy
Climate Reality NYC
Drawdown NYC
Organic Consumers Association
Family Farm Action
350 Kishwaukee
Hazon
Tennessee Interfaith Power and Light
Mighty Earth
Climate Nashville
Climate Chattanooga
Climate Reality Project Peconic Region
Climate Reality Project Suffolk County
Students for Climate Action
Climate Reality Project Capital Region
Climate Reality Project Westchester
Climate Reality Project Rockland
Climate Reality Project Finger Lakes
Climate Reality Project Chautauqua County
Climate Reality Project Hudson Valley & Cattskills
Protect All Children’s Environment
Center for Biological Diversity
Laurie M. Tisch Center for Food, Education & Policy
350 Central Massachusetts
Pesticide Action Network
350 Chicago
Earth Day Initiative
Unitarian Universalists for a Just Economic Community
Hugelrado Farms
Climate Action Iowa
Climate Reality Project: Greater NJ Gateway Chapter
United Confederation of Taíno People
The Sustainable Living Coalition
Santa Cruz Climate Action Network
Rise & Resist
Unitarian Universalists for Social Justice
Community for Earth Committee, First Unitarian Church of Portland, OR
Metro NY Catholic Climate Movement
Climate Reality Project Southwestern Oregon
Global Catholic Climate Movement
The Sustainable Living Coalition
For more event information: https://climatecrisispolicy.org/action-cam...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Dec 8th, 2020 8:43 AM
by ClimateCrisisPolicy.org
Tuesday Dec 8th, 2020 8:43 AM
climate_crisis_policy_1.png
https://climatecrisispolicy.org/action-cam...
