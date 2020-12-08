



A high-level symposium to discuss federal legislative plans for 2021.



Six Sessions & Climate Cabaret

Dec. 9, 2020 @ 9 AM - 5 PM PT (noon - 8 PM ET)

Dec. 10, 2020 @ 9 AM - 6 PM PT (noon - 9 PM ET)



RSVP (Free):



Congress is gearing up to take real action on Climate in 2021. And it is strategically vital that civil society be prepared to work together to secure meaningful legislative victories. There are thousands of climate groups and millions of activists waiting for coordinated leadership and direction. This symposium will delve into the 2021 Action Plans from leading coalitions and organizations to help guide the way. Let’s unite the vast climate movement for real political power!



SCHEDULE:



Full Schedule & Performers here:



WEDNESDAY 12/9/20



SESSION 1: 9 AM - 11 AM PT (Noon-2 ET), Open Plenary, Legislation & Congress

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS:

Senator Jeff Merkley (OR)

Rep. Andy Levin (MI)

Rep. Rashida Tlaib



SESSION 2: noon - 2 PM PT (3-5 ET): Major Environmental Organizations.



SESSION 3: 3 PM - 5 PM PT (6-8 ET): Nationwide Climate Coalitions.





THURSDAY: 12/10/20



SESSION 4: 9 AM - 11 AM PT (Noon-2 ET), Policy Sector Coalitions.



SESSION 5: noon - 2 PM PT (3-5 ET), Faith Organizations



SESSION 6: 3 PM - 5 PM PT (6-8 ET): Direct Action, Grassroots & Youth.



CLOSING: Climate Cabaret: 5 PM - 6 PM PT (8-9 ET)





Please submit questions on federal legislative strategy and building collective action to:

contact [at] climatecrisispolicy.org.



Study the Policy Digest & Bill Package:



Please make sure you have the most recent version of Zoom on your device. It will make the event go more smoothly for everyone.

https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/207373866-Zoom-Installers



Donations appreciated:





ORGANIZATIONS



Climate Crisis Policy

Climate Reality NYC

Drawdown NYC

Organic Consumers Association

Family Farm Action

350 Kishwaukee

Hazon

Tennessee Interfaith Power and Light

Mighty Earth

Climate Nashville

Climate Chattanooga

Climate Reality Project Peconic Region

Climate Reality Project Suffolk County

Students for Climate Action

Climate Reality Project Capital Region

Climate Reality Project Westchester

Climate Reality Project Rockland

Climate Reality Project Finger Lakes

Climate Reality Project Chautauqua County

Climate Reality Project Hudson Valley & Cattskills

Protect All Children’s Environment

Center for Biological Diversity

Laurie M. Tisch Center for Food, Education & Policy

350 Central Massachusetts

Pesticide Action Network

350 Chicago

Earth Day Initiative

Unitarian Universalists for a Just Economic Community

Hugelrado Farms

Climate Action Iowa

Climate Reality Project: Greater NJ Gateway Chapter

United Confederation of Taíno People

The Sustainable Living Coalition

Santa Cruz Climate Action Network

Rise & Resist

Unitarian Universalists for Social Justice

Community for Earth Committee, First Unitarian Church of Portland, OR

Metro NY Catholic Climate Movement

Climate Reality Project Southwestern Oregon

Global Catholic Climate Movement

The Sustainable Living Coalition

