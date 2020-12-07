EARTHDAY.ORG invites you to join another installment of our Earth Day Live series, "Changing the Culture through Culture: Artists Shifting Perspectives on Climate Change".
When: Thursday, December 17th at 9 AM PT (noon ET)
RSVP for Zoom here: https://www.earthday.org/earth-day-live-changing-the-culture-with-culture/
FB livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/EarthDayNetwork/
To address climate change, we need to change culture. Art will play a significant role. Art’s influence is subjective and emotional, a complement to the objectivity of science. Art is a powerful tool that affirms cultural beliefs, values, and our understanding of humanity’s relationships in societies and the natural world.
But artists also create work that presents new ideas to challenge the status quo. In the community art creates, society shares these different — sometimes profoundly different —
ways of looking at the world.
While climate science transmits the facts about the environment, art helps us to make sense of what is happening subjectively and personally. This webinar examines artists whose work intersects with science — a powerful combination that can change the way we think and feel.
Join us for this discussion with artists who engage imaginations with their inspiring art and their dedication to the issues that are profoundly affecting us and our planet — engaging us, shifting perspectives and helping to build a consensus for change.
The panel will be 60 minutes and hosted over Zoom. By registering and joining the webinar, you’ll be able to ask questions during the Q&A. If you can’t connect over Zoom, we’ll also be streaming the event over Facebook.
Our panelists include:
--Courtney Mattison — a sculptor whose work revolves around the oceans and coral reefs
--Paul Villinski — a sculptor and installation artist focused on metamorphosis and flight
--Mary Mattingly — an installation and performative artist concerned with sustainability
--Nora Lawrence — Senior Curator at the Storm King Art Center
ABOUT: Earth Day Network or EARTHDAY.ORG
https://www.facebook.com/pg/EarthDayNetwork/about/
Over the last 40 years, EDN has executed successful environmental campaigns on issues ranging from climate change and drinking water to voter registration and saving the whales. EDN is a recognized leader in creating innovative programs with partners outside of the environmental movement to tackle new challenges.
Everyone has a place in the environmental movement. We work with educators, faith leaders, activists, organization, and political powers to create positive changes. Our network connects over 22,000 organizations in 192 countries, making Earth Day Network a global force.
Earth Day Network’s mission is to broaden and diversify the environmental movement worldwide and to mobilize it as the most effective vehicle to build a healthy, sustainable environment, address climate change, and protect the Earth for future generations.
