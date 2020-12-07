Join Center for Political Education and Haymarket Books for a conversation on beating
the Right, strengthening the Left, and building power.
Hosts: Center for Political Education and Haymarket Books
Date and Time: Sat, December 12, 2020 @ 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM PST
Cost: FREE or donation; $40 ticket price requested as help & support for this and future events
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/people-get-ready-tickets-131239343409
Accessibility: ASL interpretation & interpretación en español
In the face of violent authoritarianism, deepening economic crisis, and a deadly pandemic, Left and progressive movements have doubled down in defense of our people. Over the past two years, the global left has built powerful coalitions, engaged in electoral experiments, and steadily reshaped the political terrain. What kind of power has been built through these efforts, however, and how do we pivot from defense to offense in the years ahead?
Join Center for Political Education and Haymarket Books for a half-day symposium on Saturday, December 12th from 1 PM to 7 PM EST for a conversation on beating the right, strengthening the Left, and charting a path to power.
***Register through Eventbrite to receive a link to the video conference sessions the day before the event. This event will also be recorded and will have live captions, ASL interpretation and Spanish interpretation available.
----------------------------------------------------
Sessions and speakers:
Opening plenary featuring Alicia Garza, with a special performance by Kiwi Illafonte
Session 1: What’s Left?: Building Power after the Elections, speakers include Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson, Justin Charles, Ollie Vargas and Ejeris Dixon
Session 2: If the Kids Are United: Building Power against the Far Right, with Tarso Ramos
Session 3: Build it on up: Tools for the Fight, speakers include The Red Nation, Marisol Ocampo of LeftRoots, and Sabiha Basrai of Design Action Collective.
More speakers coming soon . . .
While this event is freely available, we ask that those who are able make a solidarity donation in support of this important programming and organizing work.
___________________________________________________________________
En español
*Anuncio en español abajo*
Únete con Center for Political Education y Haymarket Books para una conversación sobre cómo derrotar a la derecha, fortalecer a la Izquierda, y construir poder.
Anfitriones: Center for Political Education y Haymarket Books
Sábado, 12 de diciembre de 2020 @ 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM PST
Costo: GRATIS o donación; Precio del boleto de $ 40 solicitado como soporte para este y futuros eventos
Registrarse aquí: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/people-get-ready-tickets-131239343409
Accesibilidad: ASL interpretation & interpretación en español
Frente al autoritarismo violento, una crisis económica cada vez más grave, y una pandemia mortífera, los movimientos progresistas y de izquierda han redoblado su compromiso en defensa de nuestra gente. A lo largo de los últimos dos años, la izquierda global ha construido coaliciones poderosas, experimentado con proyectos electorales, y constantemente reconfigurado el terreno político. ¿Qué clase de poder se ha construido a través de estos esfuerzos, sin embargo, y cómo pasamos de la defensa a la ofensiva en los próximos años?
Únete con Center for Political Education y Haymarket Books para un simposio de medio día el Sábado, 12 de Diciembre, de 1 a 7 PM (Hora del Este de los Estados Unidos) para una conversación sobre cómo derrotar a la derecha, fortalecer a la Izquierda, y trazar un camino al poder.
**Regístrate al evento a través de Eventbrite para recibir un enlace a las sesiones de videoconferencia el día anterior. El evento será grabado y habrá servicio de subtitulado en inglés en vivo, interpretación ASL, e interpretación simultánea en español.
----------------------------------------------------
Sesiones y Participantes:
Plenaria de Apertura con Alicia Garza, con una presentación musical especial por Kiwi Illafonte
Sesión 1: Construir Poder después de las Elecciones, participantes incluyen a Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson, Justin Charles, Ollie Vargas y Ejeris Dixon.
Sesión 2: Construir Poder en Contra de la Extrema Derecha, con Tarso Ramos
Sesión 3: Herramientas para la Lucha, participantes incluyen a The Red Nation, Marisol Ocampo de LeftRoots, y Sabiha Basrai de Design Action Collective.
Más participantes se anunciaran pronto…
----------------------------------------------------
Mientras este evento es gratuito, pedimos que elles que tengan capacidad económica hagan una donación solidaria en apoyo a este importante trabajo organizativo y de programación.
