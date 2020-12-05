top
"I Am Greta": Film & Discussion on Activist Greta Thunberg & the Climate Emergency
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday December 09
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorMothers Out Front Silicon Valley
Emailinfo.ca.norcal [at] mothersoutfront.org
Location Details
Online via Zoom
Join Mothers Out Front Silicon Valley on December 9th for a Zoom film screening and discussion of "I Am Greta" on climate activist Greta Thunberg .

This is a great meeting for newcomers as well as seasoned Mothers Out Front members to attend, and it’s also a good event for pre-teens and teens. We’re coming together in community to be inspired, to connect and re-energize for our vital climate work in the new year.

Join us!

RSVP here: https://www.mothersoutfront.org/events/i-am-greta-film-screening-discussion/

Schedule: Wednesday, December 9 @ 7 PM - 9 PM PT

7-8:40pm: Watch the documentary “I Am Greta”

8:40-9pm: Discussion of the film

Description:

“I Am Greta,” the story of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, is told through compelling, never-before-seen footage in this intimate documentary from Swedish director Nathan Grossman. Starting with her one-person school strike for climate action outside the Swedish Parliament, Grossman follows Greta—a shy student with Asperger’s—in her rise to prominence and her galvanizing global impact as she sparks school strikes around the world. The film culminates with her extraordinary wind-powered voyage across the Atlantic Ocean to speak at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York City.

Cost: Free (and we welcome you to become a Mothers Out Front member with a donation of any size)

Logistics: The Zoom link will be emailed the day before (and the day of) to those who RSVP.

NOTE: Be sure to leave checked the box “You may contact me by email” so that we can send you the Zoom link.

We encourage you to invite others who might be interested to attend: just ask them to RSVP, too.

Hope to see you at this very inspiring event!
