Rise Up for Justice: The Surveillance State, Social Safety, and Building Power
Hosts: Othering & Belonging Institute of UC Berkeley and ACLU Northern California
Date and Time: Wed, December 9, 2020 @ 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM PST
Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/otheringandbelonging/
RSVP for reminder: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-surveillance-state-social-safety-and-building-power-tickets-131080414047
More info at http://www.riseup4justice.org
Advances in technology over the past few decades have improved our lives in countless ways. Yet, these advances have come as a double-edged sword.
While technology has made it easier to connect with faraway family and friends and gain access to the world’s libraries of information, it has also led to a stark loss of privacy through widespread data collection and surveillance by both government agencies and for-profit companies, including the imposition of electronic monitoring at workplaces.
This livestream event will feature representatives of organizations using research, community organizing, and policy advocacy to expose and challenge the inner workings of the corporations and government agencies that are tracking us every day.
FEATURING:
Moderator: Jennifer Jones, Technology and Civil Liberties Fellow, ACLU Northern California
Hamid Khan, Coordinator, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition
Sheheryar Kaoosji, Executive Director, Warehouse Workers Resource Center
Jacinta González, Senior Campaign Organizer, Mijente
Nash Sheard, Associate Director of Community Organizing, Electronic Frontier Foundation
ABOUT THE SERIES
A Black-led movement demanding police accountability and justice has galvanized anger, grief, and frustration over the repeated killings of Black men and women both historically and in the present day—but also hope for a future rooted in true belonging. People worldwide are participating in a pivotal uprising that will reshape not only our relationship with Black communities, but also our collective future. “Rise Up For Justice: Black Lives and Our Collective Future,” an ongoing livestream series from the Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley, is providing space for cutting edge conversations among activists, scholars, journalists, and other thought leaders to provide context and analysis on this transformative moment and envision what comes next in the movement for racial justice.
ABOUT THE OTHERING & BELONGING INSTITUTE
The Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley brings together researchers, organizers, stakeholders, communicators, and policymakers to identify and eliminate the barriers to an inclusive, just, and sustainable society in order to create transformative change. We are a diverse and vibrant hub generating work centered on realizing a world where all people belong, where belonging entails being respected at a level that includes the right to both contribute and make demands upon society and political and cultural institutions.
This event is cosponsored by the ACLU of Northern California.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Police State & PrisonsView events for the week of 12/ 9/2020
|Rise Up for Justice: The Surveillance State, Social Safety, and Building Power
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday December 09
|Time
|4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|ACLU NorCal; Othering & Belonging Institute
|Location Details
|Online webinar
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1236288994...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Dec 5th, 2020 10:34 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network