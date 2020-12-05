top
Date Wednesday December 09
Time 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorACLU NorCal; Othering & Belonging Institute
Location Details
Online webinar
Rise Up for Justice: The Surveillance State, Social Safety, and Building Power

Hosts: Othering & Belonging Institute of UC Berkeley and ACLU Northern California

Date and Time: Wed, December 9, 2020 @ 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM PST

Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/otheringandbelonging/

RSVP for reminder: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-surveillance-state-social-safety-and-building-power-tickets-131080414047

More info at http://www.riseup4justice.org

Advances in technology over the past few decades have improved our lives in countless ways. Yet, these advances have come as a double-edged sword.

While technology has made it easier to connect with faraway family and friends and gain access to the world’s libraries of information, it has also led to a stark loss of privacy through widespread data collection and surveillance by both government agencies and for-profit companies, including the imposition of electronic monitoring at workplaces.

This livestream event will feature representatives of organizations using research, community organizing, and policy advocacy to expose and challenge the inner workings of the corporations and government agencies that are tracking us every day.

FEATURING:

Moderator: Jennifer Jones, Technology and Civil Liberties Fellow, ACLU Northern California

Hamid Khan, Coordinator, Stop LAPD Spying Coalition

Sheheryar Kaoosji, Executive Director, Warehouse Workers Resource Center

Jacinta González, Senior Campaign Organizer, Mijente

Nash Sheard, Associate Director of Community Organizing, Electronic Frontier Foundation

ABOUT THE SERIES

A Black-led movement demanding police accountability and justice has galvanized anger, grief, and frustration over the repeated killings of Black men and women both historically and in the present day—but also hope for a future rooted in true belonging. People worldwide are participating in a pivotal uprising that will reshape not only our relationship with Black communities, but also our collective future. “Rise Up For Justice: Black Lives and Our Collective Future,” an ongoing livestream series from the Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley, is providing space for cutting edge conversations among activists, scholars, journalists, and other thought leaders to provide context and analysis on this transformative moment and envision what comes next in the movement for racial justice.

ABOUT THE OTHERING & BELONGING INSTITUTE

The Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley brings together researchers, organizers, stakeholders, communicators, and policymakers to identify and eliminate the barriers to an inclusive, just, and sustainable society in order to create transformative change. We are a diverse and vibrant hub generating work centered on realizing a world where all people belong, where belonging entails being respected at a level that includes the right to both contribute and make demands upon society and political and cultural institutions.

This event is cosponsored by the ACLU of Northern California.
rise_up.jpg
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1236288994...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Dec 5th, 2020 10:34 AM
Add Your Comments
