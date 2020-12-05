top
UWD Community Call: Court Tells Trump Administration to Reinstate All DACA Rights
Date Monday December 07
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorUnited We Dream
EmailText HOMEISHERE to 877-877
Location Details
Online meeting via Zoom
Breaking! Court Tells Trump Administration to Reinstate DACA Effective Immediately!

Urgent DACA Rights Webinar:

When: MONDAY December 7th @ 4pm PT

RSVP here: https://actionnetwork.org/events/daca-community-call/?source=social.tw

Who: Immigrants, allies, educators--all are welcome


#HomeIsHere
#HereToStay

A federal court ruled that the government must start accepting new DACA applications, return to issuing 2-year renewals, and accepting advanced parole requests.

Trump has been using the courts to attack DACA and end the program as we know it since 2017. But every time the Administration attacked DACA, we fought back and we shouted
Home Is Here! This new court order is a victory for all DACA recipients and DACA-eligible youth.

We know you have lots of questions about what this means for you and your DACA-eligible loved ones. The Trump Administration WILL respond to this court order, but we are here to keep you updated and grounded in community.

Join us for a DACA Community Call THIS MONDAY December 7th at 7pm EST / 4pm PST.
We will review the latest updates, answer your questions, and let you know what’s next.

RSVP to receive the zoom link
Added to the calendar on Saturday Dec 5th, 2020 9:32 AM
by United We Dream
Saturday Dec 5th, 2020 9:32 AM
