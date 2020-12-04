top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
View events for the week of 12/17/2020
ACLU Webinar on Alternative Response to 911 Calls
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday December 17
Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorACLU of Northern California Santa Cruz County
Location Details
Online Event:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_m4PGnUKRRWCqdVdvdSBWjg
The Santa Cruz County Chapter of the ACLU of Northern California is pleased to announce an educational webinar on an alternative response to 911 calls. Law enforcement leaders and activists agree that many non-violent calls should be responded to by trained mental health and social worker professionals, instead of law enforcement officers. This webinar is designed to educate the public about the need and possibility for change and to move the county closer to making that change.

We will begin by discussing the mobile mental health services currently available to the community.

* Stephanie French, Operations Division Manager of the Santa Cruz Regional 911 system, will present how the 911 system works and will reflect on changes that could coordinate alternative responses.
* Sarah Leonard, Executive Director of the Mental Health Client Action Network, will discuss her experience with the current system of a case worker responding with law enforcement to people in crisis, and what change is needed
* Ashley Tran, Suicide Crisis Line Coordinator for Suicide Prevention Service of the Central Coast, will discuss her views about how the current system works for her clients, and what change is needed.
* Ben Adam Climer, formerly of CAHOOTS (Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets) in Eugene, Oregon, and now a CAHOOTS consultant working with California cities wishing to implement a similar program, will demonstrate how teams of EMTs and crisis counselors have responded to non-emergency calls for Eugene, saving that community millions of dollars per year. He will also present a financial model of how that kind of program would work in Santa Cruz.

After the presentations, the panelists will respond to questions posted by attendees.

Register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_m4PGnUKRRWCqdVdvdSBWjg
sm_santa-cruz-aclu-webinar-on-alternative-response-to-911-calls-december-17-2020.jpg
original image (710x715)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/ACLUSantaC...

Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 4th, 2020 8:04 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 332.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code