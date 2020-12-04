Oakland Greens is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/97697733389?pwd=aTlqSitGU3RHTHhzSWdXcktKbHVXdz09
Meeting ID: 976 9773 3389
Passcode: 245368
One tap mobile
+13462487799,,97697733389#,,,,,,0#,,245368# US (Houston)
+16699009128,,97697733389#,,,,,,0#,,245368# US (San Jose)
Dial by your location
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington D.C)
Meeting ID: 976 9773 3389
Passcode: 245368
Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/adMYk5TCnQ
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 12/20/2020
|The Oakland Greens Monthly Business Meeting
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday December 20
|Time
|6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|The Oakland Greens
|contact [at] oaklandgreens.org
|Location Details
|https://zoom.us/j/97697733389?pwd=aTlqSitGU3RHTHhzSWdXcktKbHVXdz09
|
For more event information: https://zoom.us/j/97697733389?pwd=aTlqSitG...
Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 4th, 2020 6:26 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network