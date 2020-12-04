top
View events for the week of 12/20/2020
The Oakland Greens Monthly Business Meeting
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday December 20
Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorThe Oakland Greens
Emailcontact [at] oaklandgreens.org
Location Details
https://zoom.us/j/97697733389?pwd=aTlqSitGU3RHTHhzSWdXcktKbHVXdz09
Oakland Greens is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/97697733389?pwd=aTlqSitGU3RHTHhzSWdXcktKbHVXdz09

Meeting ID: 976 9773 3389
Passcode: 245368
One tap mobile
+13462487799,,97697733389#,,,,,,0#,,245368# US (Houston)
+16699009128,,97697733389#,,,,,,0#,,245368# US (San Jose)

Dial by your location
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington D.C)
Meeting ID: 976 9773 3389
Passcode: 245368
Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/adMYk5TCnQ
sm_virtual_townhalls_2021_january_-_may_power_piont.jpg
original image (2010x1125)
For more event information: https://zoom.us/j/97697733389?pwd=aTlqSitG...

Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 4th, 2020 6:26 PM
§June thru October
by The Oakland Greens
Friday Dec 4th, 2020 6:26 PM
sm_virtual_townhalls_2021_june_-_october_power_piont.jpg
original image (2010x1125)
https://zoom.us/j/97697733389?pwd=aTlqSitG...
